Soccer-Man United bolster attack with U.S. international Heath signing

Manchester United Women have signed United States international and twice World Cup winner Tobin Heath on a one-year contract, the Women's Super League club said on Wednesday. Heath, who has spent the past seven seasons with National Women's Soccer League side Portland Thorns, has made 168 appearances for the U.S., including at the last three World Cup finals, winning the trophy in 2015 and 2019.

The 32-year-old is a double Olympic gold medallist who was also shortlisted for the 2019 women's Ballon d'Or and brings a wealth of experience to United's attack. "I'm looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world," Heath told the club's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/man-utd-women-announce-the-signing-of-usa-international-tobin-heath.

"I have big ambitions for this season and can't wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter." Casey Stoney's United opened their 2020-21 WSL season with a 1-1 draw against champions Chelsea on Sunday.

United are also heavily linked with a deal for Heath's U.S. team mate Christen Press by British media before the transfer window closes on Thursday.