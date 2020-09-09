Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man United bolster attack with U.S. international Heath signing

Manchester United Women have signed United States international and twice World Cup winner Tobin Heath on a one-year contract, the Women's Super League club said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:54 IST
Soccer-Man United bolster attack with U.S. international Heath signing

Manchester United Women have signed United States international and twice World Cup winner Tobin Heath on a one-year contract, the Women's Super League club said on Wednesday. Heath, who has spent the past seven seasons with National Women's Soccer League side Portland Thorns, has made 168 appearances for the U.S., including at the last three World Cup finals, winning the trophy in 2015 and 2019.

The 32-year-old is a double Olympic gold medallist who was also shortlisted for the 2019 women's Ballon d'Or and brings a wealth of experience to United's attack. "I'm looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world," Heath told the club's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/man-utd-women-announce-the-signing-of-usa-international-tobin-heath.

"I have big ambitions for this season and can't wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter." Casey Stoney's United opened their 2020-21 WSL season with a 1-1 draw against champions Chelsea on Sunday.

United are also heavily linked with a deal for Heath's U.S. team mate Christen Press by British media before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cong workers raise slogans outside party office in Ajmer, express support for Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilots supporters raised slogans outside the Congress office in Ajmer as party general secretary Ajay Maken held a meeting there with local leaders. While they shouted slogans praising Pilot, an...

Bolivia refers August 2020 protests to International Criminal Court - prosecutor

The interim government of Bolivia has referred protests and blockades by opposition supporters this August ahead of the presidential vote in October to the International Criminal Court, the courts prosecutor said in a statement Wednesday.Th...

Central team on MP visit from Sep 10 to assess flood damage

A Central team will begin its three-day tour of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday to take stock of damage caused by heavy rains and floods in various districts recently, a state government official said on Wednesday. The team, to be led by a Joint...

RoSCTL scheme to help enhance competitiveness of apparel exporters: AEPC

The Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies RoSCTL scheme will help enhance competitiveness of apparel exporters and boost the outbound shipments, industry body AEPC said on Wednesday. Apparel Export Promotion Council AEPC Chairman A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020