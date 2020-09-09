Left Menu
Ewan wins Tour's Stage 11, Sagan relegated, Roglic in yellow

Sagan, squeezed up against the barriers on the right-hand side of the finishing straight, made room for himself by leaning his left shoulder into Belgian rider Wout Van Aert. The irregular move cost Sagan his second place behind Ewan.

09-09-2020
Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan secured his second stage victory at this year's Tour de France in a chaotic dash to the finish Wednesday that saw Peter Sagan penalized for barging a rival. Sagan, squeezed up against the barriers on the right-hand side of the finishing straight, made room for himself by leaning his left shoulder into Belgian rider Wout Van Aert.

The irregular move cost Sagan his second place behind Ewan. The Slovakian was dropped back to 85th place. Irish rider Sam Bennett was bumped up to second and Van Aert to third.

In the race for the overall win, Primoz Roglic stayed safe on the rolling ride to Poitiers to keep the race leader's yellow jersey. Ewan skirted Bennett in the last meters (yards) of Stage 11 and threw his front wheel across the line.

"It was very, very hectic," said Ewan. "Quite crazy." The 167-kilometer (104-mile) stage started on France's Atlantic coast. The 25-year-old Ewan, racing for the Lotto Soudal team, also won Stage 3 and three stages at his inaugural Tour last year.

