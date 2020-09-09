Left Menu
Sinner beats 2-time champion Kohlschreiber in Kitzbuehel

Jannik Sinner defeated former two-time champion Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-2 at the Generali Open Tuesday, a week after both players lost in the opening round of the U.S Open. Sinner, the 2019 ATP Next Generation finals champion, won 85 percent of the points on his first serve to keep his perfect record against Kohlschreiber, after also beating the German player in straight sets in Vienna last year.

Kohlschreiber, who resides in Kitzbuehel and won the title here in 2015 and again two years later, appeared at the tournament for the 10th straight year. The 44th-ranked Sinner set up a second-round match against Laslo Djere. The Serb rallied from 4-0 down in the final set to defeat the eighth-seeded Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Also, Feliciano Lopez downed Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-3; Federico Delbonis won an all-Argentine duel with Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-0; and Jordan Thompson outlasted fellow Australian John Millman 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2) in just under three hours. Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler came back from a break down in the deciding set to beat Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) and set up a match against top-seeded Fabio Fognini, who had a bye in the opening round.

The clay-court tournament is the first ATP Tour event in Europe since February.

