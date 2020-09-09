Left Menu
Elite, developmental, Khelo India shooters will be provided ammunition to continue training at home range: Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday announced that shooters of all categories - elite, developmental and Khelo India - will be given ammunition and targets from Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range and other accredited academies so that they can continue training at their home range.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 23:41 IST
Kiren Rijiju while interacting with shooters at Karni Singh Shooting Range (Photo/Kiren Rijiju Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday announced that shooters of all categories - elite, developmental and Khelo India - will be given ammunition and targets from Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range and other accredited academies so that they can continue training at their home range.Rijiju visited Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence KSSR and interacted with shooters on Wednesday. The minister said owing to coronavirus athletes are facing difficulty going to their facilities and this decision will help them to continue training in their nearby academies. Speaking about the decision, Sports Minister said, "It is important that athletes, especially 2024 and 2028 Olympic probables get a chance to continue their training wherever they are in the country. They may not be able to visit KSSR or other academies owing to the Covid-19 situation."

"However, many of them practice in their home range as well as in facilities near their homes. We want to ensure that their training is in no way compromised because of lack of availability of ammunition. Athletes can collect whatever they need from KSSR and other accredited academies and continue their sporting activities," he added. The decision will impact a total of 253 shooters across elite, developmental and Khelo India athletes, who can now train at a sporting facility convenient for them, without having to come to Dr KSSR.

With this decision elite shooters like Apurvi Chandela, Anjum Moudgil, Saurabh Chaudhary and several others will have the advantage of training in their hometowns. Speaking about the decision, elite shooter Anish Bhanwala, who interacted with Sports Minister during his visit, said, "It felt great that Minister sir came to meet us and enquire about our needs. If we can get the ammunition and practice at a range which is closer to our homes it will not just ensure our safety during Covid times but also allow us to devote more time to training."

"I am sure elite shooters who do not live in Delhi will benefit hugely from this decision. This will ensure that we can continue our Olympic training," she added. (ANI)

