Northamptonshire's match against Gloucestershire to go ahead as planned

Northamptonshire Cricket on Wednesday announced that their upcoming Vitality Blast match against Gloucestershire will go ahead as scheduled.

ANI | Updated: 10-09-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 08:30 IST
Northamptonshire Cricket logo. . Image Credit: ANI

Northamptonshire Cricket on Wednesday announced that their upcoming Vitality Blast match against Gloucestershire will go ahead as scheduled. Northamptonshire Cricket confirmed that the three players who came into contact with a team-mate, who tested positive for COVID-19 but was not part of the squad in Bristol, have since tested negative for COVID-19.

"Ensuring the health and safety of players, staff and officials has been the priority for the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and First-Class Counties since the Bob Willis Trophy match at Bristol was abandoned on Sunday due to a COVID-19 related issue," the club said in a statement. The club said that under Government and ECB guidelines these players are required to isolate until September 15, when they will be available for selection. The player who tested positive for COVID-19 will continue to self-isolate for the mandatory 10-day period from onset of symptoms.

"In addition, all members of the Steelbacks playing and coaching staff have also undergone COVID-19 testing, with no positive tests reported," the statement read. Non-isolating players will return to training on Thursday ahead of Friday's match, including keeper-batsman Adam Rossington who re-joined the squad having overcome a finger injury that saw him miss the previous two fixtures.

The ECB has confirmed a recommendation from an ECB Technical Committee regarding the abandoned Bob Willis Trophy match between Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire. Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire shall be awarded eight points each for a draw from the match, plus bonus points accrued before the abandonment. (ANI)

