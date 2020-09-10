Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brooks Koepka out of US Open with lingering injury

Two-time champion Brooks Koepka withdrew from the U.S. Open because of lingering pain in his left knee that has troubled him for most of the year. He ended the season at No. 104 in the FedEx Cup. This will be the third major Koepka has had to miss with injury.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 09:29 IST
Brooks Koepka out of US Open with lingering injury

Two-time champion Brooks Koepka withdrew from the U.S. Open because of lingering pain in his left knee that has troubled him for most of the year. Koepka had played eight times in a 10-week span, including six in a row, to try to catch up from missing so much time from a knee injury suffered last October. It reached a point where he withdrew before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, ending his season in the hopes that time off would help.

Based on his post on Twitter, it didn't. “Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week's U.S. Open,” Koepka said. “I'm looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon.” Koepka was replaced in the field by Paul Waring, the first alternate based on the Aug. 23 world ranking.

Even after having gone more than a year since his last victory, he would have been looked upon as one of the favorites at Winged Foot for no other reason than his reputation for playing his best in the biggest events. He went back-to-back in the U.S. Open at Erin Hills and Shinnecock Hills, and he nearly became the first player in more than a century to win three straight until Gary Woodland held him off in the final hour at Pebble Beach last year.

Koepka also is a back-to-back PGA champion who nearly made it three in a row at Harding Park until he faded to a 74. He wasn't at his best that week, which was evident when a trainer came out and worked on his hip. “We thought the last few weeks would help, but he needs more time to compete at 100% spent,” said Blake Smith, his manager at Hambric Sports. “He's super bummed, but he'll come back bigger and stronger.” Koepka now gets at least another month of rest — he has said this isn't an injury that needs surgery — before contemplating whether he can play the CJ Cup in Las Vegas or the Zozo Championship in California, two big events that would lead into the Masters in November.

It was at the CJ Cup last year in South Korea where Koepka first ran into trouble. He had had stem cell treatment on his left knee during the short offseason but had to withdraw in South Korea when he slipped on a wet slab of concrete while walking off the tee and landed awkwardly. He missed three months and then had to wait another three months as golf shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He ended the season at No. 104 in the FedEx Cup. This will be the third major Koepka has had to miss with injury. He was not at the 2016 British Open because of an ankle injury, and he missed the 2018 Masters with a wrist injury.

Koepka, who began the year at No. 1 in the world, now is down to No. 8. AP BS BS.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese fighter jets buzz Taiwan for a second day as tensions rise

Chinese fighter jets approached Taiwan on Thursday for the second day in a row, the islands defense ministry said, urging China to stop destroying regional peace in a further ratcheting up of tension across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Chin...

Dominic Thiem becomes first Austrian to reach US Open semi-finals

Dominic Thiem on Thursday became the first Austrian ever to reach the semifinals of the US Open. In the quarter-final match against Alex de Minaur, Thiem secured a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over his opponent. De Minaur, 21, was bidding to become th...

Massive smoke clouds, thick air darken Western US skies

People from San Francisco to Seattle woke Wednesday to hazy clouds of smoke lingering in the air, darkening the sky to an eerie orange glow that kept street lights illuminated into midday, all thanks to dozens of wildfires throughout the We...

US spacecraft named after late Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla

An American commercial cargo spacecraft bound for the International Space Station has been named after fallen NASA astronaut Kalpana Chawla, the first India-born woman to enter space, for her key contributions to human spaceflight. Northrop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020