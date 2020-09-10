Left Menu
Soccer-Leeds fined for title celebrations at Derby

Leeds defeated Derby County 3-1 at Pride Park on July 19 in their first game after being crowned champions of England's second-tier and celebrated by setting off coloured smoke pyrotechnics. Leeds were charged in August and on Wednesday an FA spokesperson confirmed on Twitter that the club had breached Rule E20 by "failing to ensure players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2020 10:31 IST
Leeds United have been fined 20,000 pounds ($25,992) by the Football Association (FA) and received a warning about their future conduct for using pyrotechnic devices while celebrating their Championship triumph. Leeds defeated Derby County 3-1 at Pride Park on July 19 in their first game after being crowned champions of England's second-tier and celebrated by setting off coloured smoke pyrotechnics.

Leeds were charged in August and on Wednesday an FA spokesperson confirmed on Twitter that the club had breached Rule E20 by "failing to ensure players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion". Leeds were initially fined 30,000 pounds but that was reduced due to the fact "no one was threatened or endangered by the conduct", "no one was injured", and there was "immediate admission and apology from the club".

Leeds have the right to appeal the decision. Marcelo Bielsa's side, who return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, face champions Liverpool on Sept. 12 in their first game of the new season

