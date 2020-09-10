Left Menu
Myers helps Padres finish sweep of Rockies

San Diego's winning rally in the bottom of the sixth came after the Rockies got a two-run Matt Kemp homer to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the inning. Mitch Moreland, who hit his first homer as a Padre in the first, drew a walk from Antonio Senzatela (3-2) to open the sixth.

Wil Myers drove home the tying run with a triple in the sixth inning, then scored the winning run and a later insurance run as the San Diego Padres completed a three-game sweep with a 5-3 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. The Padres (28-17) earned their fourth consecutive win overall and their fifth straight over the Rockies (20-23). San Diego finished with a 7-3 edge in the teams' season series.

Padres right-handed starter Zach Davies moved into a tie for the major league lead with his seventh win. Davies (7-2) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in six innings. Trevor Rosenthal pitched a perfect ninth to record his second save as a Padre. San Diego's winning rally in the bottom of the sixth came after the Rockies got a two-run Matt Kemp homer to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the inning.

Mitch Moreland, who hit his first homer as a Padre in the first, drew a walk from Antonio Senzatela (3-2) to open the sixth. Myers then lined a triple to right-center, driving in Moreland with the tying run. Jake Cronenworth then singled home Myers to make it 4-3. Myers doubled with one out in the eighth off Mychal Givens and scored on Austin Nola's two-out single to left.

Trevor Story gave the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a one-out homer off Davies, the shortstop's 10th of the season. But just as they did the night before, the Padres countered the Rockies' lead in the bottom of the first. Moreland followed a two-out double by Manny Machado with his ninth homer of the season, a drive into the right field seats.

Kemp continued his success against Davies and the Padres with his two-out homer in the sixth to give the Rockies a brief lead. Kemp's fifth homer of the season followed a double by Nolan Arenado. Kemp's homer was his fourth this year against the Padres -- and third against Davies. Senzatela gave up four runs on six hits and four walks with two strikeouts in five-plus innings.

--Field Level Media

