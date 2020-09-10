Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dodgers go for sweep of struggling D-backs

Both of those marks have been bolstered by consecutive 10-inning defeats of the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Dodgers will look for a three-game sweep of Arizona on Thursday night in Phoenix in the season finale between the National League West rivals. It seems there are differing opinions among the Dodgers on the extra-innings rule adopted for this shortened season, in which a runner starts each half-inning on second base.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:15 IST
Dodgers go for sweep of struggling D-backs
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Los Angeles Dodgers sport the majors' best record at 32-12, and they're 5-1 in extra-inning games. Both of those marks have been bolstered by consecutive 10-inning defeats of the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Dodgers will look for a three-game sweep of Arizona on Thursday night in Phoenix in the season finale between the National League West rivals.

It seems there are differing opinions among the Dodgers on the extra-innings rule adopted for this shortened season, in which a runner starts each half-inning on second base. Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers' ace and Wednesday's starting pitcher, isn't a fan. "It's not real baseball, but it's fine for this year," Kershaw said Wednesday night. "And I hope we never do it again."

Outfielder A.J. Pollock said he's OK with it, though he weighed the pros and cons after that answer. Manager Dave Roberts, however, said he was a proponent of the extra-innings format even before this season, and now, after five wins, he really likes it. "It does shorten the game. It adds the strategy for the fans, the managers and the players. And I think it's playing out pretty well, and our guys have really done a good job in that situation."

Roberts thinks it should be made permanent, though not for the postseason. The Dodgers put their seven-game winning streak against the Diamondbacks on the line Thursday with right-hander Dustin May (1-1, 2.88 ERA) making his ninth starts of the season.

He's facing the Diamondbacks for the second time in his career after allowing three earned runs on four hits in one-third of an inning in a relief appearance last September. The Diamondbacks (15-29) have lost 18 of 20 games and five straight. Manager Torey Lovullo began his postgame Zoom meeting with reporters by saying he doesn't want to sound like a broken record in trying to find words to describe his team's prolonged rough stretch.

"We've got to find a way to keep pressing on, executing and win these types of close ballgames," Lovullo said. "I think we have to raise the level of expectation." Lovullo said it's difficult to imagine the Diamondbacks going through so many losses.

"It's hard to do what we've done. But dissecting it, we've been in just about every ballgame," he said. "You would expect a team that has lost the way we have over the past 20 days, that we'd be getting blown out of some games. But that's not the case." Lovullo said the Diamondbacks haven't given up on this season, but that an evaluation of younger players who will be considered for roster spots in 2021 is underway.

Left-hander Madison Bumgarner (0-4, 8.44 ERA) looks for his first win of the season when he starts Thursday's game. It will be his second start since returning from the 10-day injured list with a back injury. In years past, Bumgarner had epic battles against the arch-rival Dodgers when he was the ace of the San Francisco Giants. He has made 35 career starts against Los Angeles and is 15-14 with a 2.72 ERA against them.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-China bars media coverage of Disney's 'Mulan' after Xinjiang backlash - sources

Chinese authorities have told major media outlets not to cover Walt Disney Cos release of Mulan, in an order issued after controversy erupted overseas over the films links with the Xinjiang region, four people familiar with matter told Reut...

EU must consider "severe" sanctions on Turkey, Greece says

European Union leaders should impose severe economic sanctions on Turkey for a limited time if Ankara does not remove its military vessels and gas drilling ships from waters off Cyprus, Greeces deputy foreign minister said on Thursday.The s...

India's largest Piggery Mission launched in Meghalaya

Indias largest piggery mission worth Rs 209 crores, was launched in Meghalaya by the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary on Thursday. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said A moment of pride a...

Turkey-Cyprus dispute holding up EU's Belarus sanctions, diplomats say

European Union sanctions on Belarus are being delayed by a separate dispute between Cyprus and Turkey over energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, four EU diplomats said, in the latest sign of paralysis in the blocs foreign policy.EU...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020