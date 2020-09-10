Sebastian Vettel signs contract with Racing Point

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel on Thursday signed a contract with Racing Point, which will rebrand as Aston Martin Racing from 2021. "Ahead of Aston Martin's long-awaited return to the Formula 1 grid in 2021, we are delighted to confirm that four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel has signed up to join the team," Racing Point said in a statement.

The statement further stated that having claimed four consecutive titles with Red Bull Racing between 2010 and 2013 and multiple Grand Prix victories with Scuderia Ferrari in the years since, Vettel's experience and leadership qualities make him the "perfect driver to help the team achieve its ambitions." After signing the deal, Vettel said he is "extremely proud".

"I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future. I'm extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021," Vettel said in a statement. "It's a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter," he added.

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO and Team Principal said: "Everybody at Silverstone is hugely excited by this news. Sebastian is a proven champion and brings a winning mentality that matches our own ambitions for the future as Aston Martin F1 Team. "On a Saturday or Sunday afternoon, Sebastian is one of the best in the world, and I can't think of a better driver to help take us into this new era. He will play a significant role in taking this team to the next level." (ANI)