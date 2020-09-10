Left Menu
Cricket Australia launches investigation after Dan Christian faces "blatantly racist comments"

Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday said it is "deeply disappointed" to see "blatantly racist and uneducated comments" against Dan Christian and has launched an investigation.

10-09-2020
Cricket Australia logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday said it is "deeply disappointed" to see "blatantly racist and uneducated comments" against Dan Christian and has launched an investigation. Christian was exposed to racist remarks after he spoke about the casual racism he has experienced in Australian cricket.

According to ESPNcricinfo, an investigation is underway to identify and potentially sanction the senders of racist abuse towards Christian on social media. CA took to Twitter and wrote: "We are deeply disappointed to see blatantly racist and uneducated comments in the aftermath of Cricket Connecting Country's premiere last night."

"Whilst we have chosen not to name the publisher of these comments publicly, we want to strongly reinforce that any form of racism or discrimination has no place in cricket, sport, or wider society. Comments like these demonstrate just how far we still have to go," CA said in another tweet. Earlier, Christian had opened up about the 'casual racism' that exists in Australian cricket and said it is 'definitely' there.

"I think it [racism] is an issue in Australian cricket, I don't think it's as 'in your face' as you might see around the world or even elsewhere in Australian culture. I think it's definitely there, it's more of a casual racism, just little throwaway lines here and there, made to be jokes and a lot of that for me personally has been around the colour of my skin and the fact that I don't look Aboriginal or whatever that means. That's the most noticeable thing for me," ESPNcricinfo quoted Christian as saying on Cricket Connecting Country. (ANI)

