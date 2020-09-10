Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Hirschi soloes to maiden win, Roglic stays in yellow

After a very fast start, six riders, including four-times Tour stage winner Luis Leon Sanchez, formed the early breakaway but the peloton kept them on a tight leash. It was over for them when Spain's Marc Soler attacked in the Cote du Pey. The Movistar rider was joined by five riders, including Hirschi and two of his Sunweb team mates.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 21:14 IST
Cycling-Hirschi soloes to maiden win, Roglic stays in yellow

After two agonising near misses, Swiss Marc Hirschi finally claimed his maiden Tour de France win, and his first as a professional, when he completed a solo break to take the 12th stage on Thursday. Having finished second in the second stage in Nice and third in the ninth stage in Laruns after a long solo breakaway in the Pyrenees, the former Under-23 world champion held off a group of chasers to prevail following a bumpy 218-km trek that ended in former French president Jacques Chirac's hometown.

France's Pierre Rolland was second and Hirschi's Sunweb team mate Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark took third place as Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader's yellow jersey. "It's unbelievable, I was twice really close and actually today I never believed that I could make it," said the 22-year-old Hirschi.

"I went full gas. It's super nice. Actually I was always doubting, I had the picture in my mind of the last two stages. My first victory as a professional, it's incredible. I know I'm strong. It just gave me extra power, it was now or never." It was a quiet day for the main contenders but sparks could fly on Friday when the 13th stage takes the peloton to Puy Mary, at the top of the ascent to the Pas de Peyrol (5.4km at an average gradient of 8.1%).

Thursday's stage, the longest in this year's edition, was no walk in the park however as the bunch whizzed through Saint Leonard de Noblat, the hometown of former France great Raymond Poulidor, who died last November. After a very fast start, six riders, including four-times Tour stage winner Luis Leon Sanchez, formed the early breakaway but the peloton kept them on a tight leash.

It was over for them when Spain's Marc Soler attacked in the Cote du Pey. The Movistar rider was joined by five riders, including Hirschi and two of his Sunweb team mates. Soler jumped away in the brutal climb of the Suc au May (3.8km at an average gradient of 7.7%) but Hirschi counter attacked and crested the summit alone. He extended his lead in the descent and never looked back.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana: Congress leaders stage protest in Keesara Mandal for re-allotment of land to farmers

Senior Congress leader Hanumanth Rao on Thursday staged a protest at Mandal Revenue Office MRO in Medchal-Malkajgiri districts Keesara, demanding action against illegal land grabbing that he says is taking place in the state of Telangana. T...

Pandemic stops small German clubs from hosting cup games

It could have been the game of a lifetime for fans of German soccer club Union Frstenwalde, taking on Bundesliga team Wolfsburg in its 2,000-capacity home stadium. The coronavirus made it impossible. Frstenwalde, from the north-east regiona...

Haryana reports record single-day spike of 2,591 COVID-19 cases, 25 more die

Haryana on Thursday reported its sharpest single-day spike of 2,591 COVID-19 infections which pushed the states case count to 85,944, while 25 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 907, the health departments daily bullet...

Mike Loutfie partners with Agri SA to distribute food parcels in Mpumalanga

On Friday 11 September, the Mike Loutfie Foundation will partner with Agri SA, Mpumalanga Agriculture and the Christelik- Maatskaplike Raad CMR Mpumalanga to distribute 1 000 food parcels of fresh produce to communities requiring immediate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020