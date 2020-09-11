Blues sign F de la Rose to one-year deal

The St. Louis Blues signed forward Jacob de la Rose to a one-year contract worth $700,000 on Thursday. The 25-year-old de la Rose tallied nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 50 games last season with the Blues and Detroit Red Wings. He also has played for the Montreal Canadiens, and he has amassed 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 229 career games.

The Blues acquired de la Rose on Nov. 6 in exchange for Robby Fabbri. He appeared in 34 games for St. Louis, notching one goal and four assists. --Field Level Media