D-backs designate former All-Star Lamb

Lamb, 29, was an All-Star in 2017 when he hit 30 home runs with 105 RBIs. But he hit just 12 home runs in three seasons since, with 62 RBIs, as shoulder issues took their toll. To fill Lamb's spot on the roster before Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Diamondbacks selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Pavin Smith, who was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 08:11 IST
After struggling to meet the expectations created by his 2017 season, the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday designated third baseman Jake Lamb for assignment. Lamb, 29, was an All-Star in 2017 when he hit 30 home runs with 105 RBIs. But he hit just 12 home runs in three seasons since, with 62 RBIs, as shoulder issues took their toll.

To fill Lamb's spot on the roster before Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Diamondbacks selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Pavin Smith, who was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 draft. Lamb has played in 596 career games, batting .239 with 81 home runs and 303 RBIs. He was a sixth-round draft pick by Arizona in 2012.

