Chiefs open season with rout of Texans

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 09:24 IST
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 211 yards and three touchdowns Thursday as the Kansas City Chiefs opened the NFL season, and defense of their Super Bowl title, by dropping the Houston Texans 34-20 in Kansas City, Mo. After being named the Super Bowl MVP in February, the last time the preseason-less NFL took the field, Mahomes looked every bit worth the half-billion dollars wrapped into a 10-year deal he received in the offseason. He completed 24 of 32 passes.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also commanded attention. Kansas City's first-round pick from LSU gained 138 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was also rewarded with a lucrative offseason contract extension, could not sustain any rhythm until it was too late. He connected on 20 of 32 passes for 253 yards, while passing and rushing for fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Players from both teams gathered and locked arms before the game in a moment of unity. Some Chiefs fans, comprising the restricted attendance (15,895) imposed as a COVID-19 safety measure, booed the midfield demonstration. The Chiefs were on the field for both the national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing." The Texans remained in their locker room during both songs.

The victory was the sixth straight for Kansas City in a season opener. Counting last year's postseason, the Chiefs have won 10 in a row. Sammy Watkins caught seven passes for 82 yards and a touchdown for Kansas City, which scored 31 consecutive points after Houston struck for the first score. The Chiefs drew just one penalty.

Another Chiefs rookie, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, set up a fourth-quarter touchdown with a 39-yard interception return to the Houston 17. Six plays later, Tyreek Hill snagged a 3-yard scoring pass. The touchdown drives that contributed to Kansas City's 17-7 halftime lead consisted of 11 and 16 plays, which Mahomes capped with strikes to Travis Kelce and Watkins.

Oft-injured running back David Johnson, acquired by Houston in an offseason trade that sent featured receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona, scored on a 19-yard burst to give the Texans a 7-0 lead with 4:54 left in the first quarter. Johnson finished with 77 yards on 11 rushes. Texans wide receiver Will Fuller caught eight passes for 112 yards.

--Field Level Media

