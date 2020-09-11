Left Menu
Cricket-Cricket South Africa rejects SASCOC bid to sideline embattled board

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has rejected a resolution by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) to suspend its board while a task team investigates its conduct. SASCOC told Reuters on Thursday night that the embattled board of CSA was asked to step aside after, among other things, failing to share a damning report that led to the sacking of former chief executive Thabang Moroe some nine months after he was first suspended.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has rejected a resolution by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) to suspend its board while a task team investigates its conduct.

SASCOC told Reuters on Thursday night that the embattled board of CSA was asked to step aside after, among other things, failing to share a damning report that led to the sacking of former chief executive Thabang Moroe some nine months after he was first suspended. It also follows heavy criticism from sponsors and national team players, the latter accusing the board of "self-interest" in failing to deal adequately with the contents of the report, and the postponement of an Annual General Meeting scheduled for Sept. 5 which was to elect a new president after Chris Nenzani resigned last month.

"CSA does not agree with the resolution taken by SASCOC and has not had the opportunity to engage with SASCOC on various issues raised in the communication," CSA said in a statement on Friday. "In addition, CSA is taking legal advice regarding the basis on which SASCOC has sought to intervene in the business affairs of CSA.

"CSA does, however, commit to engaging further with SASCOC to understand its position and to find common ground with it in the best interests of cricket." SASCOC acting chief executive Ravi Govender told Reuters on Thursday the intervention was needed to allow a thorough investigation of the board’s conduct that has drawn widespread criticism.

"We are deeply concerned about the issues that have been permeating around CSA recently," Govender said. "We met with the board and requested sight of the elusive forensic report, which has not been forthcoming. "The International Cricket Council have also expressed some concerns (about the running of CSA) and we believe our decision is warranted, and that it will be embraced by the ICC," he said.

Govender later confirmed to Reuters on Friday that the CSA board have requested to meet SASCOC on Monday to discuss the matter further, and says for now their resolution stands. SASCOC is the macro-body that oversees sport in South Africa and has the power to rein in its federations, of which CSA is one, if deemed to be acting improperly.

