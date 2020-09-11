Boxing Federation aims for more women's representation in administrative structure

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Friday said it would be aiming to raise the women's representation in its administrative structure by at least 25 per cent in the next few months. In an Executive Council meeting held on Thursday, it was proposed and agreed upon that women's representation should be raised significantly in the BFI set-up. "Administration, coaching, referees and judges will now be among various areas where the participation of women will be encouraged more than ever. The recommendation saw unanimous acceptance in the meeting," the BFI stated in a press release.

The statement, however, did not specify how this plan would be implemented by the body and neither did it give a time-line for it. No woman holds a top position in the BFI's administrative fabric as of now even though a sizeable number is there in coaching as well as the technical officials' group.

The sole women's representation in BFI's decision-making system is former world champion boxer L Sarita Devi, who is a players' representative in the EC. "It is very important that since our men and women boxers are both doing well, a similar outlook should also be brought in the running of the federation," said BFI President Ajay Singh.

"Hence this is something that was proposed in the EC meeting and we will take it up in the coming months," he added. BFI has also recommended a revamping of the women's commission, widening its role to address all aspects of women's boxing, including performance and development.

The EC meeting was attended by 27 officials over a video conference on Thursday..