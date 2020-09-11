Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Leicester's Rodgers worried about squad depth going into new season

If I need to play him there, he will do a good job." Rodgers conceded the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the club to change their transfer plans, saying they could not compete with the likes of Chelsea, who have already spent over 200 million pounds ($256.36 million) in rebuilding the squad.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:20 IST
Soccer-Leicester's Rodgers worried about squad depth going into new season

Leicester City do not have the squad depth to compete in four competitions this season, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday, but he hopes to bring in new recruits before the transfer window shuts on Oct. 5. Leicester have signed only one player in the close season -- right back Timothy Castagne from Atalanta -- and Rodgers said they are still searching for a centre back with only one fit ahead of Sunday's season opener at West Bromwich Albion.

"No we don't (have the squad depth) and that's something I've been clear on," Rodgers, whose side finished fifth last season to qualify for the Europa League, told reporters. "When we lost players of quality last season we didn't have enough depth. Hopefully, in the following weeks we'll have more clarity.

"We have to find a solution. We wouldn't want to be in this position, having one centre-half available." Rodgers added that playing defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as a makeshift centre back was an option he would consider.

"He's one of the best midfield players in the league, that's his position," Rodgers added. "I like to have a midfielder who can play in a back three. He's got the attributes, his reading of the game is very good. If I need to play him there, he will do a good job."

Rodgers conceded the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the club to change their transfer plans, saying they could not compete with the likes of Chelsea, who have already spent over 200 million pounds ($256.36 million) in rebuilding the squad. "There's no doubt it's had an impact," Rodgers said. "Chelsea finished a place above us, and if you look at what they've been able to do, you can't compare that. We're in a different market of players."

($1 = 0.7802 pounds)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Crystal Palace start season with injury crisis

Crystal Palace will begin their Premier League campaign against Southampton with eight first-team players unavailable, dismayed manager Roy Hodgson said on Friday. Striker Christian Benteke is out injured, as are five defenders, according t...

US STOCKS-Wall Street looks to wrap up another volatile week on high note

U.S. stocks rose in choppy trading on Friday, at the end of another volatile week as Oracle delivered solid quarterly results while data suggested a gradual pace of economic revival from the coronavirus-led downturn.The cloud services compa...

India's aviation watchdog asks IndiGo to take action against passengers breaking flight rules

Indias airline regulator on Friday asked IndiGo, the countrys largest airline, to take action against passengers that broke flying rules while chasing a Bollywood actress onboard an aircraft, a government official told Reuters. Actress Kang...

Half million Oregonians evacuate as death toll in West wildfires rises to 16

Around half a million people in Oregon evacuated as dozens of extreme, wind-driven wildfires scorched U.S. West Coast states on Friday, destroying thousands of homes and killing at least 16 people, state and local authorities said. In south...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020