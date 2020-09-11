Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Bottas leads the way in Tuscan Grand Prix practice

Valtteri Bottas put dominant champions Mercedes on top of the timesheets in Friday practice for the Tuscan Grand Prix, the first Formula One championship race held at Ferrari's Mugello circuit. Team mate Lewis Hamilton, who leads the Finn by 47 points after eight races, completed the one-two on a sunny afternoon in Italy with a time 0.207 slower.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:58 IST
Motor racing-Bottas leads the way in Tuscan Grand Prix practice

Valtteri Bottas put dominant champions Mercedes on top of the timesheets in Friday practice for the Tuscan Grand Prix, the first Formula One championship race held at Ferrari's Mugello circuit.

Team mate Lewis Hamilton, who leads the Finn by 47 points after eight races, completed the one-two on a sunny afternoon in Italy with a time 0.207 slower. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, second before lunch, was third and 0.246 off the pace.

"It's been a lot of fun today and I've enjoyed every single lap," said Bottas. "I think there's still quite a bit of lap time to unlock, both in the car and also as a driver."

Hamilton was equally enthusiastic about the fast and challenging circuit: "There's no time to play around here and it's one of the most physically demanding that I've driven for a while," he said. "I've been trying to push it to the limit today, but I think there are a few sections where I can improve."

The top six went in pairs, with Red Bull's Alexander Albon fourth fastest and the Renault pairing of Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon fifth and sixth. McLaren's Lando Norris became the first crasher of the day in a second session which was twice stopped as drivers tested the limits.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had been an encouraging third in the morning, after his team's dismal showing in Belgium and at their home Italian Grand Prix, but was 10th in the second session. Team mate Sebastian Vettel was 12th and parked up by the side of the track before the end with an apparent engine problem after a spin.

The race is also a celebration of Ferrari's 1,000th championship race with their cars carrying a retro burgundy livery harking back to their debut in 1950. Bottas lapped with a best time of one minute 16.989 on the soft tyre in the afternoon, after a 1:17.879 in session one.

It was the fifth time in a row that Bottas, who has so far won only the opening race in Austria in July, had been fastest in first practice. Pierre Gasly, surprise winner at Monza for Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri, was fifth and eighth fastest respectively.

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen and Racing Point's Sergio Perez collided late in the second session as the latter was exiting the pits, bringing out red flags again. Most of the drivers were experiencing the sweeping 5.2 km track -- more associated with MotoGP racing -- for the first time.

Friday was also the first time paying spectators had attended in a COVID-19-hit season, with 2,800 a day allowed in.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

9/11 attack served as reminder of Americans ability to unite in times of tragedy: Harris

The 911 terrorist attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent Americans serves as a reminder of countrys ability to unite in times of tragedy and crisis, Indian-American Senator and Democratic Partys vice presidential nominee Kamal...

Jewellery shop looted in broad daylight in Aligarh

A Jewellery shop was looted in broad daylight by three robbers, police said on Friday. The incident of the robbery was captured on CCTV.Speaking to media, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP, Aligarh Muniraj G said, Three persons came on a ...

US will decide its Afghanistan policy based on peace talks results: State dept

Washington US, September 11 ANISputnik The United States will decide on its policy and relations with Afghanistan based on the agreements reached during the upcoming peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement,...

EU says 'time is too short' to send observers for Venezuela's December vote

The European Union has received an invitation to observe parliamentary elections in Venezuela in December, but President Nicolas Maduros authoritarian government so far has not met minimum conditions to allow it to do so, an EU spokeswoman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020