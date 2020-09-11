Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Patriots give CB Gilmore a $5M raise

19, is entering the fourth season of a five-year, $65 million deal he signed in March 2017 when he joined the Patriots as a free agent. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey agreed to a reported five-year, $105 million extension on Wednesday. The Patriots open the season at home Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:00 IST
Report: Patriots give CB Gilmore a $5M raise

The New England Patriots are reportedly giving star cornerback Stephon Gilmore a $5 million raise for this season. Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, will see his salary jump from $10.5 million to $15.5 million with a chance to earn up to $17.5 million with incentives, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro, Gilmore shared the NFL lead with six interceptions in 2019. The 2012 first-round pick has 374 tackles, 111 passes defensed and 24 interceptions in 113 games (111 starts) with the Buffalo Bills (2012-16) and Patriots.

Gilmore, who turns 30 on Sept. 19, is entering the fourth season of a five-year, $65 million deal he signed in March 2017 when he joined the Patriots as a free agent. That contract included an $18 million signing bonus and $40 million in guarantees. The market for elite cornerbacks has exploded since that deal, however. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey agreed to a reported five-year, $105 million extension on Wednesday.

The Patriots open the season at home Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Nord Stream 2 should not be used to punish Russia, says German state leader

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany should not be used to punish Moscow over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the leader of the German state where the pipeline is due to come ashore said on Friday. The Kremlin h...

9/11 attack served as reminder of Americans ability to unite in times of tragedy: Harris

The 911 terrorist attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent Americans serves as a reminder of countrys ability to unite in times of tragedy and crisis, Indian-American Senator and Democratic Partys vice presidential nominee Kamal...

Jewellery shop looted in broad daylight in Aligarh

A Jewellery shop was looted in broad daylight by three robbers, police said on Friday. The incident of the robbery was captured on CCTV.Speaking to media, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP, Aligarh Muniraj G said, Three persons came on a ...

US will decide its Afghanistan policy based on peace talks results: State dept

Washington US, September 11 ANISputnik The United States will decide on its policy and relations with Afghanistan based on the agreements reached during the upcoming peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020