Phillies' Wheeler hurts finger putting on pants

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler puts his pants on just like everybody else. Except when he doesn't. On Friday, Wheeler was scratched from his scheduled start on Saturday at Miami after tearing the nail on his right middle finger while pulling on his jeans.

"You can't make this up," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. Wheeler, 30, will not return to the rotation until Monday at the earliest, Girardi said.

"It's very sore," Girardi said. Off to a great start in his first season with Philadelphia after five years with the New York Mets, Wheeler is 4-0 with a 2.47 ERA through eight starts. He has struck out 36, walked nine and allowed two homers in 51 innings.

Rookie right-hander Spencer Howard, who was supposed to start the second game of Friday's doubleheader with the Marlins, will replace Wheeler on the mound Saturday. The Phillies will go with a cast of relievers for the second game on Friday instead.