Motor racing-Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Miami sprint race

With the victory Verstappen remained unbeaten in Miami and stretched his championship lead over team mate Sergio Perez, who finished third. RB's Daniel Ricciardo earned his best result of the season after finishing fourth and ahead of the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, the only driver other than Verstappen to win a race this season.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 22:27 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen completed a sweep of the first two sprint races of the Formula One season on Saturday with a win at the Miami Grand Prix.

In another dominating display the 26-year-old Dutchman started from pole and was never challenged, beating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 3.371 seconds in the 19-lap race around the Miami International Autodrome. With the victory Verstappen remained unbeaten in Miami and stretched his championship lead over team mate Sergio Perez, who finished third.

RB's Daniel Ricciardo earned his best result of the season after finishing fourth and ahead of the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, the only driver other than Verstappen to win a race this season. Oscar Piastri salvaged some points for McLaren, grabbing sixth after team mate Lando Norris crashed out on the opening lap.

Nico Hulkenberg was seventh for Haas while Yuki Tsunoda grabbed the last points position for RB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

