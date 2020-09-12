LB Davis (calf) out for Washington, CB Fuller (knee) doubtful

The Washington Football Team will be without one, and possibly two, key free agent signings for Sunday's season opener against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. Linebacker Thomas Davis (calf) was ruled out for the opener on Friday, the team announced. In addition, cornerback Kendall Fuller (knee) is listed as doubtful.

Davis was limited in practice in Wednesday and did not participate on either Thursday or Friday. Fuller has been limited in practice all week, according to the injury report. Davis, 37, signed with Washington after picking up 112 tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. He was listed as a backup on Washington's first official depth chart released earlier this week but was expected to impact the defense with his experience.

Davis has logged 14 NFL seasons after being drafted 14th overall out of Georgia by the Carolina Panthers in 2005. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection. Fuller, 25, is a projected starter in the defensive backfield for Washington after signing with the team in March on a four-year, $40-million contract. Fuller has 228 tackles and six interceptions in 55 games (31 starts) over four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2016-17) and Washington (2018-19). Fuller, a third-round pick by Washington in 2016 out of Virginia Tech, has been slowed over the last two weeks with his knee injury.

Rookie offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles is listed as questionable as well. A fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Charles -- out of LSU -- has been hampered with a calf injury during camp.