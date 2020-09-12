Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vegas faces adversity, and deficit, against Stars

Right now, though, the Golden Knights find themselves in distress, trailing the Dallas Stars 2-1 in their best-of-seven Western Conference final heading into Game 4 Saturday night in Edmonton. It's not just the fact Vegas is behind -- which is bad enough. And now we've got to move on." In Thursday's game, Stars goalie Anton Khudobin stopped 38 of 40 shots.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 05:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 05:18 IST
Vegas faces adversity, and deficit, against Stars

Adversity has not been a familiar opponent for the Vegas Golden Knights during this year's Stanley Cup playoffs. Right now, though, the Golden Knights find themselves in distress, trailing the Dallas Stars 2-1 in their best-of-seven Western Conference final heading into Game 4 Saturday night in Edmonton.

It's not just the fact Vegas is behind -- which is bad enough. Teams which win Game 3 after a series is tied 1-1 in NHL playoff history have a 70-percent victory rate in best-of-seven series, including 9-1 in the first two rounds of this year's tournament. But making the torment worse is the fact the Golden Knights were the better team from start to finish in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss. "Obviously, it's frustrating, but we're not going to throw ourselves a pity party," forward Alex Tuch told reporters. "We're not going to blame it on anyone. ... No matter how much we felt like we should have won that game, we didn't. And now we've got to move on."

In Thursday's game, Stars goalie Anton Khudobin stopped 38 of 40 shots. Khudobin met the challenge, including an 18-shot third period in which Vegas had all the pressure to twice erase a deficit but couldn't net the winning goal. "We've got to make it difficult," Vegas forward Mark Stone said. "This goalie has played a lot of hockey. We've got to continue to push, put pressure on them. I think we've just got to keep battling them down. I think territorially, we've had the puck most of the last two games."

Yet, it's the Stars holding the upper hand, thanks to great goaltending and making the most of their scoring opportunities. "We just feel like our group has faced a lot this year," captain Jamie Benn said. "We're resilient, have found a way to get things done."

Getting things done so far also includes always winning in extra time. Dallas has won all three playoff games that have gone to overtime, going on the attack immediately each time and having outshot their opponents 17-3 in clashes beyond regulation. "Let's go for it. It's one shot either way," interim coach Rick Bowness said of his team's philosophy in overtime. "That's the message, don't sit back. Attack. We're at our best when we initiate and we're skating and we're going north. That's the message: Let's go for it."

Of course, it helps when your goaltender is making all kinds of highlight reel stops when the game is on the line. "We don't get into overtime without him," Bowness said of Khudobin. "He made some huge saves, especially on the penalty kill after we challenged, and so give him a lot of credit. We don't win (Game 3) without his play."

It's the kind of play that has the Golden Knights looking for an answer. Although coach Pete DeBoer will only need to remind his charges they have done enough of the right things to lead a series, so sticking with the game plan is the best course of action instead of panicking. "It was one of those nights," DeBoer said. "They were opportunistic, and that's what they are leading. The puck got on the wrong guy's stick in the wrong spots for us, Benn and (Alexander) Radulov with a little bit of room. Those guys stick pucks in the net when they get those looks."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Wildfires rage across U.S. Northwest, California governor blames climate change

Wildfires that have already destroyed at least half a dozen small towns in the northwestern United States raged largely uncontrolled on Friday as Californias governor called the fire season evidence of a climate emergency. As of Friday afte...

Oregon wildfire melts trucks, leaves warlike destruction in wake

Matt Manson stared at the burned-out corpse of his pick-up truck on Friday, which sat on a blackened driveway in front of a smoldering pile of rubble that once was his house.Like other residents of the small agricultural town of Phoenix, Or...

Argentina debt deal opens door for $13 bln provincial revamp

Argentinas provinces from Buenos Aires to wine region Mendoza are readying to revamp a combined 13 billion in debt, after a successful sovereign debt restructuring opened the door for local governments to resolve their regional crises. The ...

Tennis-'She's ready': Azarenka's coach confident ahead of U.S. Open final

Victoria Azarenka is in top form and ready to go the distance in her first Grand Slam final in seven years, coach Dorian Descloix said on Friday, a day ahead of her U.S. Open showdown against former champion Naomi Osaka.Physically shes read...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020