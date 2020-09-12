Left Menu
Development News Edition

Voit homers twice as Yankees cap DH sweep of Orioles

Luke Voit hit three-run homers in consecutive innings, Masahiro Tanaka pitched five strong innings, and the New York Yankees completed a doubleheader sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 10-1 victory Friday night.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 07:25 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 07:25 IST
Voit homers twice as Yankees cap DH sweep of Orioles

Luke Voit hit three-run homers in consecutive innings, Masahiro Tanaka pitched five strong innings, and the New York Yankees completed a doubleheader sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 10-1 victory Friday night. The Yankees (24-21) swept a doubleheader for the second time this season and outscored Baltimore 16-1 in their sixth doubleheader of the season.

Baltimore (20-24) lost its third straight following a four-game winning streak that included three home wins over the Yankees last weekend. Voit hit his first homer and when he slugged a 1-2 fastball from Asher Wojciechowski into the Yankee bullpen in center field with no outs in the fourth. He tied Mike Trout for the major league lead with 16 homers when he blasted a 2-0 slider from Wojciechowski into the left field seats in the fifth.

Voit's latest homers occurred after New York scored four times in the first off Baltimore rookie Keegan Akin (0-1). The burly first baseman set a career-high with six RBIs and recorded his fifth career multi-homer game. Baltimore opened the scoring with a DJ Stewart homer in the top of the first, giving him homers in five consecutive games.

DJ LeMahieu, who reached three times, scored the first run on a fielder's choice when shortstop Jose Iglesias' throw to the plate bounced in front of catcher Chance Sisco. Gleyber Torres snapped a 1-1 tie with an RBI single, and Miguel Andujar laced a two-run double to the base of the left field wall. Tanaka (2-2) settled down after a slow beginning, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out five, walked none, and threw 91 pitches.

Tanaka allowed four of the first six hitters to reach, but after plunking Renato Nunez in the second inning, he the last 12 batters he faced, getting four strikeouts in that span. Stewart hit his sixth homer in five games and fourth against the Yankees in that span.

The Orioles mustered just six hits in the doubleheader, four in the nightcap. After blanking the Yankees in 5 1/3 innings Saturday, Akin got two outs and allowed four runs on three hits.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Two Giants games in S.D. postponed after positive test

The first two games of the Giants weekend series against the Padres, set to begin Friday in San Diego, were postponed after a member of the San Francisco organization tested positive for COVID-19. Major League Baseball made the announcement...

TPCC faces internal scuffles during meetings held for upcoming GHMC polls, COVID-19 norms violated

An internal scuffle broke out between Congress leaders following which COVID-19 norms were violated at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC preparatory meeting of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee which was held for the secon...

Rahul Gandhi using cheap tactics, politics by showcasing certain section of people affected due to lockdown: BJP

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he is using cheap tactics and politics by showcasing a certain section of people affected due to COVID-19 lockdown.Dinakar told ANI, Rahul Gandhi is irresponsible and...

Voit homers twice as Yankees cap DH sweep of Orioles

Luke Voit hit three-run homers in consecutive innings, Masahiro Tanaka pitched five strong innings, and the New York Yankees completed a doubleheader sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 10-1 victory Friday night. The Yankees 24-2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020