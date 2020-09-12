Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Thiem playing as consistently as the 'Big Three' -Medvedev

Thiem, an Australian Open finalist earlier this year, beat the third seed 6-2 7-6(7) 7-6(5) to set up a final with Alexander Zverev after the German rallied to beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in five sets. Both are seeking their first Grand Slam title, but Medvedev said Thiem's performance was such that he felt the Austrian was playing at the same high level and consistency as the 'Big Three' of the game - Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 12-09-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 11:10 IST
Tennis-Thiem playing as consistently as the 'Big Three' -Medvedev
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Playing Dominic Thiem at the moment is like facing some of the game's all-time greats, Russia's Daniil Medvedev said after the Austrian beat him on Friday to reach the U.S. Open final. Thiem, an Australian Open finalist earlier this year, beat the third seed 6-2 7-6(7) 7-6(5) to set up a final with Alexander Zverev after the German rallied to beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in five sets.

Both are seeking their first Grand Slam title, but Medvedev said Thiem's performance was such that he felt the Austrian was playing at the same high level and consistency as the 'Big Three' of the game - Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The trio have between them won 56 of the last 67 Grand Slam titles since Federer won his first at Wimbledon in 2003.

"He played like a real champion," Medvedev said of Thiem. "That's actually the stress of the Big Three. No matter which day you play them, it seems like they play the same level. "Myself or Dominic, we can have these bad days where ... maybe you can say I'm going to play to the backhand of Dominic and get some chances.

"Well, not during this U.S. Open or Australian Open. He's playing really some great tennis. Everything is there." Medvedev acknowledged he was disappointed not to be in a second successive final at Flushing Meadows - he was beaten in five sets by Nadal last year - but said he would quickly move on from the loss as he did not feel he could have played much better.

"Tennis is all about small points. Sometimes you win these points; sometimes you lose them," he said. "Today I lost the most important points. That's how he got the win."

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

BSF recovers cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur

The Border Security Force BSF on Saturday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK-47 and two M-16 rifles, from a field along the Indo-Pak border in Punjabs Ferozepur district. During search operation, the BSF troops re...

Raj: 2 Army officers killed in accident on Bikaner-Jaipur highway

Two Army officers were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway in Bikaner district on Saturday, police said. Two soldiers injured in the incident are being treated at...

U.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over Xinjiang connection to "Mulan"

A group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers urged Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Chapek to explain the companys connection with security and propaganda authorities of Chinas Xinjiang region during the production of live-action war epic Mulan. Disneys 200 ...

Former Sri Lankan bowler Tony Opatha dies aged 73

Former Sri Lanka seamer Tony Opatha, who represented his side in the 1975 and 1979 World Cup, died from a suspected stroke at the age of 79 on Friday morning in Colombo. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the former cricketer was in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020