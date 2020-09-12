Left Menu
She has been unstoppable over the last few weeks -- with a string of top-10s and a victory at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open. Home favourite Kim Metraux recovered from a couple of early bogeys, making four birdies from the sixth hole to shoot a two-under-par round of 70.

PTI | Holzhausern | Updated: 12-09-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 13:02 IST
Tvesa and Diksha miss cut in Switzerland

The Indian challenge at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open came to an end as both Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar missed the cut at Golfpark Holzhausern. Malik, who had a steady first round of 71, crumbled with a 77 on the second day, while Dagar had another off-day, adding 80 to her first round 87 to exit early.

Malik, who had said the course was tricky after the first day, did not recover from the front nine reverses as she had two bogeys and a double bogey. On the back nine, she had one more bogey on 14th and had no birdies through the day. Overnight leader Sanna Nuutinen continued her quest to add a second Swiss trophy to her collection, carding a second round of 68 (-4) to her opening effort of 66 (-6) to take a one-shot lead heading into the final round. She also won the Flumserberg Open last week in Switzerland.

Leading by one from Welshwoman Amy Boulden and Morocco’s Maha Haddioui, the three-time LETAS winner Nuutinen is playing some of the most consistent golf of her career right now. It was her eighth straight under-par round, with seven of those falling in the 60s. Emily Kristine Pedersen and Morocco’s Maha Haddioui made the most of the weather, firing ‘best of the week’ rounds of 65 (-7). Pedersen is lurking ominously close behind at T-4 at eight-under-par. She has been unstoppable over the last few weeks -- with a string of top-10s and a victory at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open.

Home favourite Kim Metraux recovered from a couple of early bogeys, making four birdies from the sixth hole to shoot a two-under-par round of 70. Sixtynine players made the final round cut which fell at two-over-par.

