Left Menu
Development News Edition

White Sox hoping P Lopez has it together against Tigers

Seeking a stable start on Saturday before a likely bullpen game to close their weekend series against the visiting Detroit Tigers, the Chicago White Sox will turn to inconsistent right-hander Reynaldo Lopez at Guaranteed Rate Field. Facing the White Sox in Detroit on Aug. 10, he took a no-decision after pitching three scoreless innings of three-hit ball with one walk and two strikeouts.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 13:58 IST
White Sox hoping P Lopez has it together against Tigers
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Seeking a stable start on Saturday before a likely bullpen game to close their weekend series against the visiting Detroit Tigers, the Chicago White Sox will turn to inconsistent right-hander Reynaldo Lopez at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox (28-16) recalled Lopez (0-2, 8.38 ERA) from their alternate training site at Schaumburg to start in place of injured left-hander Dallas Keuchel (back spasms). Lopez worked just 1 2/3 innings in his most recent start Sept. 2 at Minnesota, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

"The whole thought when we first sent him out (to Schaumburg) was that we wanted him to work on his rhythm and timing," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "He's continuing to improve. The reports have been good." In addition to establishing consistency, staying healthy is a key for Lopez. He left in the first inning of his first start July 26 with soreness in his pitching shoulder and has allowed 14 hits with eight walks and nine strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings this season.

Lopez hasn't pitched more than four innings in any of his four starts. "Hopefully it's an efficient outing for him, whatever it is that he gives us," Renteria said.

Three relievers combined on 3 1/3 innings of one-hit ball Friday to help the White Sox hold on for a 4-3 victory in the series opener as Chicago remained in first place in the American League Central. Righty Lucas Giolito allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings and has pitched six innings or fewer in each of his three starts since no-hitting the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 25. Eloy Jimenez collected two of Chicago's three hits, including a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning. Jimenez has recorded an extra-base hit in four consecutive games.

The Tigers (20-24) fell to four games out of the final playoff spot in the American League after the New York Yankees swept the Baltimore Orioles in a doubleheader Friday. Detroit rookie right fielder Daz Cameron smacked a two-run single Friday for his first career hit. Cameron had been hitless in his first three major league games and enters Saturday 1-for-12 with two RBIs, one walk and four strikeouts in his career.

Cameron hit 13 home runs with 43 RBIs in Triple-A last season and has a .247 average with 37 home runs and 215 RBIs in five seasons in the minors. Right-hander Michael Fulmer (0-1, 8.24) will get the start for Detroit, which has lost eight of its last 11. Fulmer pitched a season-low 2 1/3 innings at Minnesota on Monday.

Fulmer is 2-1 with a 2.98 ERA in nine career starts against the White Sox with 35 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings. Facing the White Sox in Detroit on Aug. 10, he took a no-decision after pitching three scoreless innings of three-hit ball with one walk and two strikeouts. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu will look to start a new hitting streak Saturday after his career-best 22-game streak was snapped Friday.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Will suspend flight for 2 weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside plane: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside the plane. This announcement comes a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ...

5,488 COVID-19 cases registered in Russia in last 24 hours

A total of 5,488 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 1,057,362, Sputnik reported citing the countrys coronavirus response center. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,488...

3 arrested for 'glorifying terrorism' in J-K's Pampore

Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR on Saturday arrested three persons for glorifying terrorism by displaying banners of terrorists in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR today arreste...

Speed of building PMAY houses improved during pandemic: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the average time of building a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY-Gramin came down to 45 to 60 days during the pandemic from 125 days as migrants, who returned home during the lockd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020