Soccer-Leipzig ease past Nuremberg for winning start in German Cup

RB Leipzig dominated second-tier Nuremberg throughout their German Cup first round game on Saturday to win 3-0 for a successful start to their season.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:08 IST
Amadou Haidara fired in from 20 metres after a mistake by the hosts' keeper to put last season's Champions League semi-finalists in the driving seat in the third minute. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Leipzig was in complete control and not once in trouble until substitute Yussuf Poulsen fired in their second goal from the edge of the box in the 67th to kill off the tie. South Korean Hwang Hee-chan added a third in the 90th. The German Cup first round kicked off on Friday with Hertha Berlin's shock 5-4 loss to second-tier Eintracht Braunschweig, with some stadiums welcoming a few hundred fans as local health authorities allowed limited numbers of spectators back.

Fellow Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach had no trouble against amateurs Oberneuland, crushing them 8-0 with two goals from Patrick Herrmann and Florian Neuhaus, while Cologne eased past Altglienicke 6-0. VFL Wolfsburg punched their second round ticket with a 4-1 over Union Fuerstenwalde as did Augsburg with a 7-0 demolition of Celle.

