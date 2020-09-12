Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spurs Women sign USA striker Alex Morgan

Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner striker Alex Morgan for the 2020/21 Women's Super League season on Saturday.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:29 IST
Spurs Women sign USA striker Alex Morgan
USA striker Alex Morgan (Photo/Tottenham Hotspur Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner striker Alex Morgan for the 2020/21 Women's Super League season on Saturday. One of the biggest names in women's football, the 31-year-old has won a host of team and international honours, contributing numerous goals and assists during a glittering career to date.

She began her professional playing career with Western New York Flash, where she was drafted number one overall in the 2011 Women's Professional Soccer (WPS) Draft and won the WPS Championship title, before enjoying spells at Seattle Sounders and Portland Thorns, winning the inaugural National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) title with the latter side in 2013. She joined Orlando Pride in 2016 before going on loan to Division 1 Feminine side Olympique Lyonnais, where she won the treble in 2017 - the UEFA Women's Champions League, French Cup, and league titles.

An experienced international player with 169 caps and 107 goals for her country. Morgan won a gold medal with the USA national team at the London 2012 Olympics and two consecutive FIFA Women's World Cups in 2015 and 2019. Among her individual achievements in the game, she collected an ESPY award for Best Female Athlete in 2019, was twice named US Soccer Athlete of the Year (2012, 2018), is a four-time CONCACAF Player of the Year (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018), made the FIFPro World 11 in 2016, 2017 and 2019, was named in the USWNT All-Time Best XI in 2013 and finished in third place at the 2019 Ballon d'Or awards. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

127 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 127 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar, taking the districts total number of active cases to 1,075, officials said on Saturday. The new cases include twenty inmates of the district jail and four poli...

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Xiaomi introduced the Mi Band 5 initially in China back in June 2020. Its been over three months since the Chinese technology giant launched the smart fitness tracker and there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the fitn...

Congo gold miners scour rubble for bodies after cave-in

Adds quotes, details BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 12 Reuters - I nformal gold miners in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo scoured rubble on Saturday for more than 50 colleagues presumed dead after a mine collapsed under the...

Students with high temperature but not COVID positive will be allowed to take NEET exam: Official

After making arrangements for smooth conduct of the NEET examination, the Odisha government on Saturday made it clear that the candidates having high temperature and certain symptoms of COVID, but not tested positive, will be allowed to tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020