Andersen wins Stage 14 at Tour de France led by Roglic lyon
Primoz Roglic, the overall leader, had a drama-free day to finish safely and keep the yellow jersey he claimed last Sunday. After two sharp climbs and several attacks in the last 10 kilometers (six miles), Andersen broke away with three kilometres (two miles) left to finish 15 seconds ahead of the chasing pack. Roglic, the former ski jumper, remained 44 seconds ahead of his fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, and 59 clear of Egan Bernal, the defending champion.PTI | Lyon | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:48 IST
Soren Kragh Andersen broke clear in a fast-changing finish on the roads of Lyon to win Stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday. Primoz Roglic, the overall leader, had a drama-free day to finish safely and keep the yellow jersey he claimed last Sunday.
After two sharp climbs and several attacks in the last 10 kilometres (six miles), Andersen broke away with three kilometres (two miles) left to finish 15 seconds ahead of the chasing pack. In a stellar Tour for Slovenia, Luka Mezgec took the sprint for second and Simon Consonni was third.
Peter Sagan finished only fourth on a stage he targeted to close the gap in the points classification to green jersey wearer Sam Bennett. Roglic, the former ski jumper, remained 44 seconds ahead of his fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, and 59 clear of Egan Bernal, the defending champion.
ALSO READ
Burnt sculpture of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump exhibited in Slovenia
Norway adds Italy and Slovenia to COVID-19 quarantine list
Slovenian woman cut off her hand for insurance payout
Slovenia confirms the highest daily number of coronavirus cases
Cycling-Roglic takes control as Tour turns into Slovenian tale