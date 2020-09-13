Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astros beat Dodgers after huge ninth-inning rally

Gurriel gave the Astros a 1-0 lead four batters into the game, but that advantage was wiped away in the second when Taylor hit his fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot, and Hernandez followed with his fifth.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 10:15 IST
Astros beat Dodgers after huge ninth-inning rally
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter (@astros)

Six consecutive Houston Astros batters reached base to open the ninth inning, starting a five-run uprising that led to a 7-5 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in the opener of a brief two-game series. Yuli Gurriel drove in three runs for the Astros, who arrived at Dodger Stadium on Saturday afternoon greeted by angry Dodgers fans holding signs and banging trash cans as a reaction to Houston's 2017 cheating scandal. The Astros won the 2017 World Series in seven games over the Dodgers.

Trailing 5-2 and heading into the ninth inning against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, the Astros got singles from Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz before Josh Reddick hit a two-run double to bring Houston within a run. Martin Maldonado singled to put runners on the corners before Houston made it 5-5 when Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy was unable to field George Springer's hot smash. The Astros took a 6-5 lead on a single by Alex Bregman and Jansen (3-1) was replaced by Adam Kolarek.

Houston added one more run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Gurriel. Josh James (1-0) did not allow a run over 1 1/3 innings to pick up the victory, while Ryan Pressley earned his ninth save. Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez hit home runs on consecutive pitches in the second inning for the Dodgers and starter Julio Urias gave up one run on three hits over six innings with four walks and three strikeouts in his first career appearance against Houston.

Astros starter Framber Valdez gave up five runs on five hits over five innings, giving him 13 earned runs allowed over his last two outings after entering September with a 2.35 ERA. Gurriel gave the Astros a 1-0 lead four batters into the game, but that advantage was wiped away in the second when Taylor hit his fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot, and Hernandez followed with his fifth. Both came on line drives to the opposite field in right.

The Dodgers made it 4-1 in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by AJ Pollock and then 5-1 in the fifth on a Corey Seager RBI single. Gurriel drove in his second run on a force out in the eighth. The Astros won for the first time in three tries against the Dodgers this season with the final regular-season game between the teams Sunday night.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals healthy diet, exercise during pregnancy could lead to healthier children

New research shows improving the lifestyle of women with obesity during pregnancy could mean long-term cardiovascular benefits for their children. The study, led by Kings College London and supported by the British Heart Foundation and Tomm...

HBO Max renews 'Doom Patrol' for season three

HBO MAX has handed a season three order for superhero series Doom Patrol. The show is touted as the assembly of DCs strangest group of outcasts Cliff Steele aka Robotman Brendan Fraser, Larry Trainor aka Negative Man Matt Bomer, Jane aka Cr...

MLB roundup: Astros rally past Dodgers in ninth

Six consecutive Houston Astros batters reached base to open the ninth inning, starting a five-run uprising that led to a 7-5 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in the opener of a brief two-game series. Yuli Gurriel drove ...

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; China bans German pork imports and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirusThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 6,427,058 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 46,045 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020