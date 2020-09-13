Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boston's Perez looks to lock down Tampa Bay

Christian Arroyo's two-run homer in the top of the seventh tied it for Boston -- which stole an MLB-high six bases in the contest -- but the Rays' Brandon Lowe won it with a solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the frame. Perez's first outing on Florida's Gulf Coast was outstanding on Aug. 5 for the Red Sox, who had lost four straight after being beaten by Tampa Bay's Charlie Morton in the first meeting in a two-game series.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-09-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 13:49 IST
Boston's Perez looks to lock down Tampa Bay
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RedSox)

Boston Red Sox pitcher Martin Perez is looking to make his second time at Tropicana Field this season even more of a charm than the first. Perez (2-4, 4.40 ERA) will close the season series Sunday afternoon for Boston when the Red Sox (16-31) try to even the four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays and earn a split in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Last-place Boston has lost seven of nine against the first-place Rays (30-16), including Saturday's 5-4 defeat after battling back from a 4-2 deficit. Christian Arroyo's two-run homer in the top of the seventh tied it for Boston -- which stole an MLB-high six bases in the contest -- but the Rays' Brandon Lowe won it with a solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the frame.

Perez's first outing on Florida's Gulf Coast was outstanding on Aug. 5 for the Red Sox, who had lost four straight after being beaten by Tampa Bay's Charlie Morton in the first meeting in a two-game series. The lefty scattered four hits over five scoreless innings in recording his second victory in a 5-0 decision -- the only time the Rays have been blanked this season. He is 1-5 with a 5.81 ERA in 12 outings (10 starts) against them.

Regarding Boston's rotation, manager Ron Roenicke said staff ace Chris Sale, who had Tommy John surgery in late March, has taken the next step in his rehab. "He's started to play catch, and the catch has gone really well," said Roenicke of the seven-time All Star. "So, it's been about a week now since he started to throw, and everything is going really well."

Tampa Bay had slumped offensively until Friday's breakout 11-1 win, but Lowe has worn out Red Sox pitching in the 21 games he has faced Boston hurlers with eight homers and 19 RBIs. The other Lowe on the roster -- Nate -- outslugged his similarly named teammate in Friday big triumph that saw the offense finally take off with 12 hits -- six for extra bases -- and its most runs since a 12-7 win against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 30.

While Brandon Lowe had a two-hit night and blazed the basepaths with two swiped bags, Nate Lowe popped a pair of homers in a four-RBI night that was the breakout he personally needed after hitting just .071 (1-for-14) in his first six games since joining the club on Sept. 2. Nate Lowe said he was happy to get a start and contribute to snapping the streak.

"We've got so many guys who sit on the bench and (come in) and play a couple of innings. We like matching up with guys," said Nate Lowe after manager Kevin Cash set an MLB record by starting nine true left-handed batters in the lianeup. "There are so many guys that are always ready on the pine to contribute." By keeping his pitch-count down to 57 in Washington on Monday, Morton (1-2, 4.94) pitched an extra inning in his second start since returning from the injured list. Morton allowed three runs on four hits and was outdueled by Nationals ace Max Scherzer in the 6-1 loss.

On Sunday the 36-year-old right-hander will make his 11th career start against Boston. He is 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA against the Red Sox, and his only win this year was a 5-1 home victory on Aug. 4 when he allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Boston's Perez looks to lock down Tampa Bay

Boston Red Sox pitcher Martin Perez is looking to make his second time at Tropicana Field this season even more of a charm than the first. Perez 2-4, 4.40 ERA will close the season series Sunday afternoon for Boston when the Red Sox 16-31 t...

Trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe postponed, UK lawmaker says

A trial of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe scheduled for Sunday in Iran has been postponed, a British lawmaker said on Sunday, citing a conversation with Zaghari-Ratcliffes husband.Member of parliament Tulip Siddiq said...

Rangers send Lynn to mound to try to split series with A's

Oakland completes its season series with the host Texas Rangers to wrap up a three-day, four-game set on Sunday afternoon, but the Athletics hope to see Globe Life Field again next month. The first-place As 29-16 have moved closer to the Am...

President Kovind, PM Modi condole demise of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Calling his demise tragic, President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the passing away of former Union Minister and ex-RJD leader of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Sunday. The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader roo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020