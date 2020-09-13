Neymar to return against Marseille after recovering from COVID-19

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar will make his return against Marseille after recovering from COVID-19. PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel suggested that he would recall the four stars.

"They want to play, it's clear. I will decide tomorrow. We must not wait too long if there are no risks," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying. On Friday, Neymar confirmed that he has tested negative for COVID-19. The Brazilian forward said that he was "super happy" to return to training at PSG.

"I went back to training, supper happy #CORONAOUT," Neymar had tweeted. The PSG forward was one of several players at Parc des Princes to contract the virus. Last week, PSG and French footballer, Kylian Mbappe was tested positive for coronavirus.

PSG suffered a 1-0 defeat against Lens in their opening game of the 2020-21 season in Ligue 1. PSG will now take on rivals Marseille at Parc des Princes in Paris on September 14. (ANI)