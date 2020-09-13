Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phillies RHP Howard (shoulder stiffness) lands on IL

He allowed three runs on two hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking two. He exited after giving up a three-run homer to Brian Anderson. A second-round draft pick in 2017, Howard is 1-2 with a 5.92 ERA through six starts. He has struck out 23, walked 10 and allowed six homers in 24 1/3 innings.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 23:12 IST
Phillies RHP Howard (shoulder stiffness) lands on IL

The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-hander Spencer Howard on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to shoulder stiffness. The 24-year-old rookie left Saturday night's start in Miami in the fourth inning. He allowed three runs on two hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking two. He exited after giving up a three-run homer to Brian Anderson.

A second-round draft pick in 2017, Howard is 1-2 with a 5.92 ERA through six starts. He has struck out 23, walked 10 and allowed six homers in 24 1/3 innings. The Phillies recalled right-hander Connor Brogdon from the alternate training site and added right-hander Ramon Rosso as the 29th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Israeli top model Bar Refaeli sentenced in tax evasion case; U.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over Xinjiang connection to 'Mulan' and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

3 killed, 6 injured as gunmen open fire in Pakistan

At least three persons were killed and six other injured when some unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said. The accused ambushed the car in Peshawars Michni road, killing M...

Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested in connection with northeast Delhi riots

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was arrested late on Sunday night for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots, sources said on Sunday. He was questioned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for a couple of ho...

Colts RB Mack injures ankle, ruled out vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury during the second quarter of Sundays game against the host Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack was injured after catching a pass over the middle before at...

Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested in connection with northeast Delhi riots: Source.

Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested in connection with northeast Delhi riots Source....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020