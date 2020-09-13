Phillies RHP Howard (shoulder stiffness) lands on IL

The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-hander Spencer Howard on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to shoulder stiffness. The 24-year-old rookie left Saturday night's start in Miami in the fourth inning. He allowed three runs on two hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking two. He exited after giving up a three-run homer to Brian Anderson.

A second-round draft pick in 2017, Howard is 1-2 with a 5.92 ERA through six starts. He has struck out 23, walked 10 and allowed six homers in 24 1/3 innings. The Phillies recalled right-hander Connor Brogdon from the alternate training site and added right-hander Ramon Rosso as the 29th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

--Field Level Media