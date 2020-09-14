Left Menu
Allen's three touchdowns powers Bills by Jets

Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Josh Allen completed 33 of 46 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 57 yards and another touchdown, and the Buffalo Bills cruised to a 27-17 win over the visiting New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Zack Moss and John Brown each caught touchdown passes for Buffalo (1-0), which beat the Jets in Week 1 for the second year in a row. Stefon Diggs added a team-high eight catches for 86 yards in his Bills debut.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold completed 21 of 35 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Jamison Crowder had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown for New York (0-1). Jets running back Le'Veon Bell left with a hamstring injury and finished with only six carries for 14 yards, along with two receptions for 32 yards. New York also lost linebacker Blake Cashman because of a groin injury.

Buffalo's first possession ended with a fumble, but the Bills regrouped on their second drive to grab a 7-0 lead. Allen scored a 2-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper to cap a seven-play, 55-yard drive. The Bills increased their lead to 14-0 with 2:32 left in the first quarter. Allen connected with Moss for a 4-yard touchdown, providing a debut highlight for the speedy rookie running back taken in the third round out of Utah.

After the Jets' next drive ended with a punt, Buffalo scored again to make it 21-0 with 6:48 to go in the first half. Brown hauled in a 17-yard pass from Allen to begin his seventh NFL season with a receiving touchdown. New York snapped its shutout when Sam Ficken drilled a 31-yard field goal just before halftime.

The Jets pulled within 21-10 with 5:10 left in the third quarter. Crowder turned a short pass into a 69-yard score, which marked the second-longest touchdown in the sixth-year veteran's career. Buffalo made it 24-10 on a 22-yard field goal by rookie Tyler Bass with 10:42 left in the fourth quarter.

On the next possession, Bass connected again, this time from 19 yards, to increase the Bills' lead to 27-10. The Jets cut the deficit to 27-17 on a two-yard rushing touchdown by running back Josh Adams with 54 seconds left.

