Giants RHP Gausman (elbow) scratched, headed for MRI

The San Francisco Giants scratched starter Kevin Gausman for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the San Diego and the right-hander will undergo an MRI. Gausman, who is 3-2 with a 4.05 ERA and pitching some of his best baseball of the season, has right elbow tightness that reportedly surfaced since his last start. He felt soreness early Sunday morning.

"We felt a high degree of comfort in still keeping him set up to make his start and were prepared to do so," Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters Sunday. "When he woke up today, he had a little tightness. We wanted to make sure he's OK." There are no plans to put Gausman on the injured list before his MRI results are revealed. The 29-year old is coming off a start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday when he gave up one run over six innings. He is 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA over his last three starts.

Right-hander Logan Webb is now expected to start for the Giants in Game 2 of the doubleheader. The Giants did put right-hander Trevor Gott on the 10-day IL on Sunday with right elbow inflammation and recalled right-hander Rico Garcia.

