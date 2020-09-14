Left Menu
Wilson torches Falcons as Seahawks win

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 04:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 04:58 IST
Wilson torches Falcons as Seahawks win

Russell Wilson completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns and added a team-high 29 yards rushing as the Seattle Seahawks won their season opener, defeating the host Atlanta Falcons 38-25 on Sunday afternoon. Safety Jamal Adams, acquired in an offseason trade with the New York Jets, made an immediate impact for the Seahawks with a game-high 12 tackles to go with a sack and two tackles for loss.

Atlanta's Matt Ryan was 37 of 54 passing for 450 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. Julio Jones (157 receiving yards), Calvin Ridley (130 yards, two TDs) and Russell Gage (114 yards) all made nine receptions. Todd Gurley rushed for a game-high 56 yards and a score. But the Falcons couldn't slow Wilson, who threw four TD passes in an opener for the first time.

The Seahawks scored touchdowns on their first two drives of each half. Running back Chris Carson caught scoring passes of 3 and 19 yards in the first quarter, giving the Seahawks a 14-3 lead after the Falcons got a 49-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo on the opening drive of the game.

Atlanta closed the gap to 14-12 by halftime on a 1-yard touchdown leap by Gurley and another 49-yarder from Koo. Seattle went 75 yards on 10 plays to open the second half, with Wilson hitting DK Metcalf with a 38-yard strike for the score.

The Falcons attempted a fake punt on fourth-and-2 on their next possession, with Sharrod Neasman taking a direct snap, but Marquise Blair forced a fumble and Freddie Swain recovered at Atlanta's 36-yard line. Five plays later, Wilson hit new tight end Greg Olsen with a 7-yard touchdown pass, giving Seattle a 28-12 lead.

Jason Myers' 42-yard field goal with 11:19 remaining put the Seahawks up 31-12. The Falcons drove 75 yards on five plays, capped by Ryan's 18-yard touchdown pass to Ridley, to make it 31-18, but the 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.

Seattle's Carlos Hyde scored on a 1-yard run with 3:45 remaining before Ryan hit Ridley for a 7-yard score with 33 seconds to go. --Field Level Media

