Walton leads Mariners past Diamondbacks

Kyle Lewis scored a run as a pinch runner in the eighth and drove in another with a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth. Both starting pitchers struggled, with Seattle's Justin Dunn lasting just two innings with five walks and five strikeouts.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 05:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 05:30 IST
Donovan Walton's three RBIs led the Seattle Mariners to a 7-3 win and a series victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in Phoenix. Walton's big hit was a two-out, two-run double in the top of the sixth inning, turning a one-run game into a three-run lead for Seattle (21-25).

The Mariners tacked on two more runs in the top of the eighth inning off Arizona's Junior Guerra, with Phillip Ervin's RBI double and a wild pitch to score Evan White from third base. The Diamondbacks loaded the bases on the bottom of the seventh with no outs, down 4-1 at the time. Christian Walker drove in a run with a fielder's choice, and Kole Calhoun followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in Josh Rojas and make it 4-3.

But Arizona (17-31) couldn't do much against the Mariners bullpen, with six pitchers combining for seven innings of work and only two runs on four hits allowed. Casey Sadler (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief, and Kendall Graveman avoided further damage in the eighth. Kyle Lewis scored a run as a pinch runner in the eighth and drove in another with a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth.

Both starting pitchers struggled, with Seattle's Justin Dunn lasting just two innings with five walks and five strikeouts. Dunn allowed a run on only one hit. Dunn left with the Mariners ahead 2-1 on Jose Marmolejos' two-out run-scoring double in the first inning, and Walton's ground out to drive in a run in the second.

The Diamondbacks got their first run on Josh VanMeter's double to deep center field, with Josh Rojas scoring from first base on a close play at home plate. Luke Weaver (1-7) threw five innings for the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

--Field Level Media

