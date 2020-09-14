Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man Utd focused on winning trophies, not on top-four finish: Luke Shaw

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw said the club should focus on winning trophies this season instead of settling for a place in the top four.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 14-09-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 09:47 IST
Man Utd focused on winning trophies, not on top-four finish: Luke Shaw
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw (Photo/Manchester United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw said the club should focus on winning trophies this season instead of settling for a place in the top four. United finished third in the English top-flight last season and made it to the semi-finals in the Europa League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils have failed to win the Premier League since 2013 and have not lifted any silverware since their Europa League and League Cup successes three years ago. "It's a very weird feeling, especially for me. I don't feel I've had much time off. I haven't, to be honest! But this is life sometimes. You need to be ready, whatever happens, and it's one of those scenarios where we have a lot of world-class players we're looking forward to getting back [in training] on Monday," the England full-back told the club's website.

"We're ready for the season. We need to be strong and focused on winning trophies, not getting into the top four. A club like us should be winning trophies," Shaw added. United faced a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa in a club-friendly game on Saturday. Shaw was disappointed with the result and insisted on improvement.

"Obviously it's friendly but I'm disappointed we didn't win. And we lost. I'm really disappointed, to be honest," Shaw said. "We create opportunities but struggle at times to find the back of the net. As someone with the [playing] experience he has, in that sort of position, the manager is really on to the players about that in training, trying to improve that," he added.

United will take on Crystal Palace in their opening game of the season on September 19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft's proposal to partner TikTok in US rejected, Oracle wins bid

Satya Nadella-led Microsoft lost a bid to acquire TikTok in the US after the Chinese owner of the video-sharing platform chose Oracle to be its technology partner for its American operations, ahead of the September 20 deadline set by Presid...

Johnson's plan to break Brexit divorce treaty faces vote in UK parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons plan to break international law by breaching parts of the Brexit divorce treaty with the European Union faces a vote in parliament on Monday amid growing opposition from within his own party. The House ...

Netflix to adapt Rick Riordan’s 'The Kane Chronicles' trilogy into films

Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan has announced that Netflix is developing feature film adaptations of his Egyptian mythology book series The Kane Chronicles. Riordan shared the news in a Twitter post on Sunday.Hey everybody, want some more...

Every citizen stands with our soldiers but behind PM's policies, actions? I doubt: Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday said that every citizen stands behind its soldiers but it is doubtful that the same support is given to the policies and actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Every citizen of our country stands behin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020