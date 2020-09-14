NFL injury notebook: Painful night for Cowboys

Their game against the Rams wasn't the only thing the Dallas Cowboys lost on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch sustained a broken collarbone while tight end Blake Jarwin suffered a torn ACL, multiple outlets reported. Offensive lineman Cam Erving (knee) also left the 20-17 loss early.

Vander Esch missed most of the second half of 2019 with a neck injury, and he underwent neck surgery in the offseason. According to the reports, it is not yet known if Vander Esch will need surgery, though he is expected to return at some point this season. Jarwin will undergo an MRI exam to confirm the extent of his injury.

--Indianapolis running back Marlon Mack suffered an Achilles injury in his club's 27-20 Week 1 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday, and the Colts reportedly fear it's a torn tendon. According to Colts head coach Frank Reich, the 24-year-old Mack will undergo an MRI exam on Monday. But NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported that the team fears the major injury, which would cost Mack his season.

Before he was injured, Mack had four carries for 26 yards and three catches for 30 yards. The team drafted Jonathan Taylor out of Wisconsin in the second round of the 2020 draft, but third-year back Nyheim Hines carried the load in Mack's absence Sunday with 15 touches, 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns. --New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell injured his hamstring when he was held on a pass route late in the second quarter of his team's 27-17 loss to Buffalo. Bell returned for five plays in the second half before being pulled for good and giving way to Frank Gore.

After the game Jets head coach Adam Gase said he regretted putting Bell back in the game. Gase and Bell had a public spat over injuries and the status of Bell's hamstring during training camp, with Bell getting pulled from a scrimmage when he believed he was not injured. There was no word on how long Bell could be out, and he was not made available to media after the game.

--New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, got his leg rolled on by teammate Alvin Kamara during garbage time of his team's 34-23 win over Tampa Bay, and was seen limping off the field. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio cited a source Sunday night who said Thomas was walking around fine in the locker room after the game, though he had yet to allow the trainers to look at the injury.

Thomas had three catches for 17 yards in the game. --Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill is believed to have suffered a broken ankle in his team's 16-13 win over Cincinnati, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The second-year player was expected to play a big role in the defense heading into the season, but after he was carted off the field in an air cast, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters after the game, "I don't think he's coming back any time soon." --The Buffalo Bills lost four linebackers to game-ending injuries during their win over the Jets: Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), Del'Shawn Phillips (quad), Matt Milano (hamstring) and Tyrel Dodson (undisclosed). It was unclear after the game how long any of them could be out.

--Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker left his club's 21-11 loss in New England with an injured hamstring and sat out the second half. He had been dealing with a hamstring injury in recent weeks and coach Brian Flores said the club would take a look at Parker on Monday to begin assessing his availability for Week 2. --Cleveland rookie left tackle Jedrick Willis Jr. left the fourth quarter of the Browns' 38-6 loss at Baltimore with a leg injury, though X-rays reportedly came back negative. Cleveland.com reported the team will likely get an MRI exam on the leg just to be safe. Rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips and tight end David Njoku left the game with knee injuries, the severity of which are not yet known.

--Field Level Media