Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL injury notebook: Painful night for Cowboys

--Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill is believed to have suffered a broken ankle in his team's 16-13 win over Cincinnati, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The second-year player was expected to play a big role in the defense heading into the season, but after he was carted off the field in an air cast, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters after the game, "I don't think he's coming back any time soon." --The Buffalo Bills lost four linebackers to game-ending injuries during their win over the Jets: Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), Del'Shawn Phillips (quad), Matt Milano (hamstring) and Tyrel Dodson (undisclosed).

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 10:45 IST
NFL injury notebook: Painful night for Cowboys

Their game against the Rams wasn't the only thing the Dallas Cowboys lost on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch sustained a broken collarbone while tight end Blake Jarwin suffered a torn ACL, multiple outlets reported. Offensive lineman Cam Erving (knee) also left the 20-17 loss early.

Vander Esch missed most of the second half of 2019 with a neck injury, and he underwent neck surgery in the offseason. According to the reports, it is not yet known if Vander Esch will need surgery, though he is expected to return at some point this season. Jarwin will undergo an MRI exam to confirm the extent of his injury.

--Indianapolis running back Marlon Mack suffered an Achilles injury in his club's 27-20 Week 1 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday, and the Colts reportedly fear it's a torn tendon. According to Colts head coach Frank Reich, the 24-year-old Mack will undergo an MRI exam on Monday. But NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported that the team fears the major injury, which would cost Mack his season.

Before he was injured, Mack had four carries for 26 yards and three catches for 30 yards. The team drafted Jonathan Taylor out of Wisconsin in the second round of the 2020 draft, but third-year back Nyheim Hines carried the load in Mack's absence Sunday with 15 touches, 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns. --New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell injured his hamstring when he was held on a pass route late in the second quarter of his team's 27-17 loss to Buffalo. Bell returned for five plays in the second half before being pulled for good and giving way to Frank Gore.

After the game Jets head coach Adam Gase said he regretted putting Bell back in the game. Gase and Bell had a public spat over injuries and the status of Bell's hamstring during training camp, with Bell getting pulled from a scrimmage when he believed he was not injured. There was no word on how long Bell could be out, and he was not made available to media after the game.

--New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, got his leg rolled on by teammate Alvin Kamara during garbage time of his team's 34-23 win over Tampa Bay, and was seen limping off the field. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio cited a source Sunday night who said Thomas was walking around fine in the locker room after the game, though he had yet to allow the trainers to look at the injury.

Thomas had three catches for 17 yards in the game. --Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill is believed to have suffered a broken ankle in his team's 16-13 win over Cincinnati, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The second-year player was expected to play a big role in the defense heading into the season, but after he was carted off the field in an air cast, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters after the game, "I don't think he's coming back any time soon." --The Buffalo Bills lost four linebackers to game-ending injuries during their win over the Jets: Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), Del'Shawn Phillips (quad), Matt Milano (hamstring) and Tyrel Dodson (undisclosed). It was unclear after the game how long any of them could be out.

--Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker left his club's 21-11 loss in New England with an injured hamstring and sat out the second half. He had been dealing with a hamstring injury in recent weeks and coach Brian Flores said the club would take a look at Parker on Monday to begin assessing his availability for Week 2. --Cleveland rookie left tackle Jedrick Willis Jr. left the fourth quarter of the Browns' 38-6 loss at Baltimore with a leg injury, though X-rays reportedly came back negative. Cleveland.com reported the team will likely get an MRI exam on the leg just to be safe. Rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips and tight end David Njoku left the game with knee injuries, the severity of which are not yet known.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Lombard inks bancassurance tie up with Yes Bank

Private sector general insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a bancassurance tie-up with Yes Bank for selling its insurance products. The partnership will provide the banks diverse customer b...

Second ODI loss a real punch in the guts for Australia: Warne

The 24-run loss to England in the low-scoring second ODI here must have been a real punch in the guts for Australia, says spin legend Shane Warne. After England posted 231 for nine on a surface on which runs were hard to come by, Australia ...

Killing of Mandya temple priests: Five arrested

Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of three temple priests in Mandya after a brief encounter in the wee hours of Monday, police said. We have arrested five people while four others are absconding. In all, there are...

Microsoft's proposal to partner TikTok in US rejected, Oracle wins bid

Satya Nadella-led Microsoft lost a bid to acquire TikTok in the US after the Chinese owner of the video-sharing platform chose Oracle to be its technology partner for its American operations, ahead of the September 20 deadline set by Presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020