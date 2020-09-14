Flames name Ward head coach

The Calgary Flames removed the interim tag and named Geoff Ward as the team's 20th head coach on Monday. After taking over for Bill Peters on Nov. 29, Ward guided the Flames to a 25-15-3 finish and a berth in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Calgary defeated the Winnipeg Jets, 3-1, in the qualifying round before losing to the Dallas Stars in six games in the first round. Ward, 58, originally joined the Flames as an associate head coach on May 31, 2018.

Before that, he worked as an assistant coach with the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils. He won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.