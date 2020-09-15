Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astros return home to face Rangers after poor trip

They sit 6 1/2 games behind the Athletics with just 13 to play as they return to Minute Maid Park for their final homestand of the season looking to fend off the Seattle Mariners (22-26) for second place in the division. Houston, which will host the Texas Rangers (17-30) in a three-game series starting Tuesday, could use better health to secure that position, with second baseman Jose Altuve (knee) plus relievers Blake Taylor (elbow) and Chris Devenski (elbow) on the injured list angling to return prior to the close of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 08:51 IST
Astros return home to face Rangers after poor trip

Recent results notwithstanding, the Houston Astros are in prime position for a fourth consecutive postseason appearance even if another American League West title is likely out of reach. The Astros (23-24) closed a miserable 2-9 road trip that featured stops in Anaheim, Oakland and Los Angeles with an 8-1 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday. They sit 6 1/2 games behind the Athletics with just 13 to play as they return to Minute Maid Park for their final homestand of the season looking to fend off the Seattle Mariners (22-26) for second place in the division.

Houston, which will host the Texas Rangers (17-30) in a three-game series starting Tuesday, could use better health to secure that position, with second baseman Jose Altuve (knee) plus relievers Blake Taylor (elbow) and Chris Devenski (elbow) on the injured list angling to return prior to the close of the season. "We need to see better pitching, better defense (and) better offense," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "We've got to get some guys back."

Right-hander Jose Urquidy (0-1, 3.72 ERA) gets his third start for the Astros after his season debut was delayed until Sept. 5 by COVID-19 complications. Urquidy has struggled with his control, issuing nearly as many walks (six) in 9 2/3 innings this season as he did over 41 innings as a rookie in 2019, when he walked seven batters against 40 strikeouts. He has fanned just three batters thus far in 2020.

Urquidy has faced the Rangers once, on July 20, 2019, when he allowed one run on two hits over seven innings in a 6-1 win at Minute Maid Park. He walked none and fanned nine while earning his first major league victory. Rookie right-hander Kyle Cody (0-1, 0.93) will make his sixth appearance and third start of the season for the Rangers on Tuesday.

It will mark a third consecutive start for Cody. He allowed a combined two runs (one earned) on four hits and five walks with five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in starts against the Seattle Mariners -- against whom he logged a career-high three innings -- and the Los Angeles Angels this month. Cody, who made his major league debut on Aug. 21, will make his first career appearance against Houston. He has yet to allow a home run while opponents have produced a .211 slugging percentage over his two starts.

After punting on their first season in their new ballpark by jettisoning several veterans at the trade deadline, the Rangers have shown some spunk of late, going 4-3 over their penultimate homestand following a 1-8 stretch bridging August and September. The first stages of Texas' youth movement have offered signs of optimism for the closing stretch and beyond. "I was talking to a lot of staff and players just about I like where our offense is at," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "We've been able to, like I've said before, string together (hits). You get a couple good at-bats and we're finishing off rallies with big hits. And I think there's a little bit of belief, a different kind of energy.

"I know we've got a lot of young guys in there. They're going to get exposed at times but they also have really live bodies and live bats. They're letting it rip. When they're getting good pitches, you can see they can do some damage. Overall ... I like it. It's just a better vibe, a better energy." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Israel set to impose second lockdown from September 18 as COVID-19 cases surge

Israel to set to impose a national lockdown for the second time beginning from September 18, in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country. According to The Times of Israel, Israeli ministers on Sunday approved a three-week natio...

Big inning lifts Padres over Dodgers, tightens NL West race

Rookie Jorge Ona hit a tiebreaking double to left in the seventh, and the host Padres added four more runs in the inning after a pair of fielding miscues by Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy to score a 7-2 victory on Monday night. The Padres ...

PCB seeks advice from ECB on bio-secure bubble for Zimbabwe series

The PCB has sought advice from the England Wales Cricket Board ECB on creating a bio-secure environment for the forthcoming international series against Zimbabwe, starting next month. The Zimbabwe team is scheduled to reach Pakistan on Oct...

Orioles come alive (3 HRs) to crush Braves

Baltimore cracked three home runs during a nine-run third inning and the Orioles cruised to a 14-1 win over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Monday. Baltimore sent 12 batters to the plate in the third. The Orioles got a three-run homer from D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020