Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians try to end skid on road vs. Cubs

The Cleveland Indians will try to snap a six-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday to start a two-game series. The Indians still could make the postseason if they finish in third place, but they feel a sense of urgency to turn things around as October approaches. "Every team struggles," Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor recently said to reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 08:59 IST
Indians try to end skid on road vs. Cubs

The Cleveland Indians will try to snap a six-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday to start a two-game series. Cleveland (26-21) finds itself in third place in the American League Central, behind both the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins. The Indians still could make the postseason if they finish in third place, but they feel a sense of urgency to turn things around as October approaches.

"Every team struggles," Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor recently said to reporters. "It's a question of, are you going to struggle five games, 10 games, 15 games or 100 games? "We don't have that many games to be struggling."

The mood is lighter for Chicago (28-20), which sits atop the NL Central and likely will reach the playoffs in the first season with David Ross as manager. The Cubs are coming off a history-making performance Sunday as 28-year-old starter Alec Mills threw the 16th no-hitter in franchise history. Mills dominated the Milwaukee Brewers on the road for the team's first no-hitter since April 21, 2016, when Jake Arrieta achieved the feat against the Cincinnati Reds.

"It's just a proud parent moment," said Ross, who was the Cubs catcher for Arrieta's last no-hitter and watched as Mills did the same. "That's how you feel. You see the adversity somebody's been through, and to work hard and get an opportunity and make the most of it is really rewarding from my seat." Chicago next will turn to right-hander Yu Darvish (7-2, 1.77 ERA), who will make his 10th start. He is coming off a loss to the Cincinnati Reds during which he allowed three runs in six innings.

Darvish has 72 strikeouts compared with only 11 walks in 56 innings this season. He has faced Cleveland six times in his career, posting a 1-3 record with a 3.52 ERA. For the Indians, right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-4, 3.12) will go for his first victory in more than a month. He is winless in his last six starts, including a hard-luck loss in his most recent outing as he limited the Kansas City Royals to one run on seven hits in seven innings.

Carrasco is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in his only start against the Cubs, which came Aug. 12. He gave up three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out seven. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo went deep against Carrasco in the pair's first meeting of the season. Rizzo ranks third on the team with nine homers, which trails Ian Happ (12) and Kyle Schwarber (10).

Jose Ramirez is Cleveland's top power threat with 11 homers. Franmil Reyes (8) and Lindor (7) rank second and third on the team, respectively. The Cubs are 2-0 against the Indians heading into this week's series. In a two-game series Aug. 11-12 in Cleveland, Chicago rolled to a 7-1 win in the opener and a 7-2 win in the second contest.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Israel set to impose second lockdown from September 18 as COVID-19 cases surge

Israel to set to impose a national lockdown for the second time beginning from September 18, in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country. According to The Times of Israel, Israeli ministers on Sunday approved a three-week natio...

Big inning lifts Padres over Dodgers, tightens NL West race

Rookie Jorge Ona hit a tiebreaking double to left in the seventh, and the host Padres added four more runs in the inning after a pair of fielding miscues by Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy to score a 7-2 victory on Monday night. The Padres ...

PCB seeks advice from ECB on bio-secure bubble for Zimbabwe series

The PCB has sought advice from the England Wales Cricket Board ECB on creating a bio-secure environment for the forthcoming international series against Zimbabwe, starting next month. The Zimbabwe team is scheduled to reach Pakistan on Oct...

Orioles come alive (3 HRs) to crush Braves

Baltimore cracked three home runs during a nine-run third inning and the Orioles cruised to a 14-1 win over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Monday. Baltimore sent 12 batters to the plate in the third. The Orioles got a three-run homer from D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020