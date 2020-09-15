Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSA-SASCOC hold talks over cricketing turmoil, clarification expected on September 17

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) held a meeting to discuss the cricketing turmoil existing in the country, and further clarification is expected on September 17.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:00 IST
CSA-SASCOC hold talks over cricketing turmoil, clarification expected on September 17
CSA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) held a meeting to discuss the cricketing turmoil existing in the country, and further clarification is expected on September 17. Lately, there has been a lot of turmoil within the CSA as SASCOC asked the country's cricketing board and executive to step aside. However, the SASCOC had clarified that they are just going by the law in the country and there is no government interference of any regard.

Both CSA and SASCOC held a meeting on Monday and in a statement, CSA has said that further explanation will be given on September 17."The meeting presented a step forward towards a collaborative approach in the interest of good governance and executive operations. Key points were identified and deliberated by the attendees, which included CSA's Members' Council and the Board of Directors of SASCOC, with the ultimate end goal of achieving a unified focus on the game of cricket," CSA said in an official statement. "It was agreed that further details of the key points will be discussed during a joint press conference on Thursday, 17 September 2020," it added.

Earlier, the SASCOC had written a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC), saying that their intervention into the matters of CSA cannot be termed as government interference, ESPNCricinfo had reported. "SASCOC rejects any allegation or insinuation that the SASCOC intervention constitutes Government interference. At no stage does or did SASCOC act under the direction or control of the Minister of Sport in the country, or the Government of the Republic of South Africa. The Board exercises its judgment independently of Government, or any other outside influence," read the SASCOC's letter to ICC, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

As per the guidelines issued by ICC, it is clearly stated that the cricket board's matters must be administered autonomously and there is no scope for government interference. Article 2.4 of the ICC constitution says: "The Member must manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government (or other public or quasi-public body) interference in its governance, regulation and/or administration of Cricket in its Cricket Playing Country (including in operational matters, in the selection and management of teams, and in the appointment of coaches or support personnel)."

SASCOC is recognised by the National Sports and Recreation Act of 1998. It is the only sports confederation in South Africa, and all sporting bodies in South Africa operate under its guidelines. Last week, CSA had said that it does not agree with the resolution taken by the SASCOC and is taking legal advice after its board and senior executives were instructed to step aside by the SASCOC. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

SA Agulha to Gough Island to depart under health protocols

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries says the 2020 annual SA Agulhas II relief voyage to Gough Island will depart on Thursday under strict COVID-19 health protocols.Gough Island, some 2 600km south-west of Cape Town, is ver...

Hurricane Sally slows, gathering a deluge for the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally, a plodding storm with winds of 85 mph 137 kph, crept toward the northern Gulf Coast early Tuesday as forecasters warned of potentially deadly storm surges and flash floods with up to 2 feet .61 meters of rain and the possib...

China disrupted traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in Galwan Valley causing face-off conditions: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that China began disrupting the normal and traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in the Galwan Valley in May this year causing face-off conditions between the two Armies. From April, ...

Lego intensifies search for sustainable bricks

Danish toymaker Lego said on Tuesday it would invest 400 million over the next three years to step up efforts to produce its colourful bricks using sustainable materials instead of oil-based plastic. The investment will help Lego to reach a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020