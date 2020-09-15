Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raptors sign Nurse to multi-year extension

I've watched this franchise grow and reach the pinnacle, and I look forward to the challenge of helping us win another championship." Nurse earned Eastern Conference Coach of the Month honors on three occasions and coached Team Giannis at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:11 IST
Raptors sign Nurse to multi-year extension

The Toronto Raptors signed head coach Nick Nurse to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed for Nurse, who followed up the Raptors' NBA championship winning season in 2018-19 by guiding the club to a 53-19 mark and a franchise-record .736 winning percentage in 2019-20.

For his efforts, Nurse was named the NBA Coach of the Year. "Our confidence in Nick just continues to grow, and part of that comes from what we've experienced together. The past two seasons have been unlike any other in our team's history - first, winning our championship, and then navigating a global pandemic and committing long-term to the fight against racism and for social justice," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said. "Nick has proved that he can coach on the court and lead in life, and we're looking forward to accomplishing great things in the future."

Toronto reached the Eastern Conference semifinals for the fifth year in a row before falling in seven games to the Boston Celtics last week. Nurse, 53, finished his second season as the Raptors head coach after five seasons as an assistant. He was the ninth rookie head coach to win an NBA championship and has an overall 111-43 record with the team.

"My family and I will always be appreciative of Larry Tanenbaum and MLSE ownership for this opportunity. I'm grateful to Masai, Bobby (general manager Bobby Webster), and the players for their trust and their hard work," Nurse said. "Toronto has been my home for the past seven years, and I look forward to it being home for many more. I've watched this franchise grow and reach the pinnacle, and I look forward to the challenge of helping us win another championship." Nurse earned Eastern Conference Coach of the Month honors on three occasions and coached Team Giannis at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Kamna posts solo win in the Alps, Roglic keeps yellow jersey

German rider Lennard Kamna won the first Alpine stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday after pulling clear of a group of breakaway riders, and Primoz Roglic kept the race leader yellow jersey. There was no significant change in the overall ...

Two prisoners escape from Raebareli district jail

Two prisoners managed to escape from Raebareli district jail here, police said on TuesdaySharda and Ranjeet lodged in the prison for theft and POCSO cases respectively were found missing during routine counting of prisoners on Tuesday morni...

BMC teams to visit 40 lakh families under COVID awareness campaign

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday launched My Family My Responsibility campaign for spreading awareness about coronavirus. It is part of a statewide campaign of the Maharashtra government.The BMC is aiming to reach 40 la...

Copper giant Peru's economy contracted 11.7% in July

Perus economy shrank 11.71 in July versus the same month a year earlier, the Andean countrys government said on Tuesday, the fifth straight month of contraction due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though shallower than previous m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020