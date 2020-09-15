FACTBOX-Golf-U.S. Open 2020

Following is a list of facts and records ahead of the 120th U.S. Open golf championship, which begins on Thursday. VENUE: Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York.

Winged Foot joins Oakland Hills and Pebble Beach as courses that have hosted the U.S. Open six times. The course hosted its first championship in 1929, six years after it opened. This will be its first U.S. Open at the venue since 2006, when Geoff Ogilvy won by a stroke after Phil Mickelson famously double-bogeyed the final hole.

The most iconic U.S. Open at Winged Foot was staged in 1974, when Hale Irwin won with a score of seven-over par. No major has had a higher winning score in relation to par since. The devastatingly tough course conditions at the event, dubbed the "Massacre at Winged Foot", led to a famous quote from then United States Golf Association president Sandy Tatum: "We're not trying to humiliate the best players in the world. We're simply trying to identify them."

FIELD Total number of participants: 144

Former champions: Gary Woodland (2019), Dustin Johnson (2016), Jordan Spieth (2015), Martin Kaymer (2014), Justin Rose (2013), Webb Simpson (2012), Rory McIlroy (2011), Graeme McDowell (2010), Lucas Glover (2009), Tiger Woods (2000, 2002, 2008) Amateurs: John Augenstein (U.S.), Ricky Castillo (U.S.), Cole Hammer (U.S.), Takumi Kanaya (Japan), Lukas Michel (Australia), Andy Ogletree (U.S.), John Pak (U.S.), Eduard Rousaud (Spain), Sandy Scott (Scotland), James Sugrue (Ireland), Preston Summerhays (U.S.), Davis Thompson (U.S.), Yu Chun-an(Taiwan)

Withdrawals due to COVID-19: Scottie Scheffler (U.S.), Sam Horsfield (Britain) RECORDS

Most wins: 4 - Willie Anderson (Britain), Bobby Jones (U.S.), Ben Hogan (U.S.) and Jack Nicklaus (U.S.) Youngest winner: John J. McDermott (U.S.) at 19 years, 10 months, 14 days in 1911

Oldest winner: Hale Irwin (U.S.) at 45 years and 15 days 1990 Largest win margin: Tiger Woods (U.S.), 15 strokes, 2000

Biggest comeback in final round: Arnold Palmer (U.S.) came back from seven strokes off the lead in the final round to win the title in 1960