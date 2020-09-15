Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Golf-U.S. Open 2020

This will be its first U.S. Open at the venue since 2006, when Geoff Ogilvy won by a stroke after Phil Mickelson famously double-bogeyed the final hole. The most iconic U.S. Open at Winged Foot was staged in 1974, when Hale Irwin won with a score of seven-over par.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:54 IST
FACTBOX-Golf-U.S. Open 2020

Following is a list of facts and records ahead of the 120th U.S. Open golf championship, which begins on Thursday. VENUE: Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York.

Winged Foot joins Oakland Hills and Pebble Beach as courses that have hosted the U.S. Open six times. The course hosted its first championship in 1929, six years after it opened. This will be its first U.S. Open at the venue since 2006, when Geoff Ogilvy won by a stroke after Phil Mickelson famously double-bogeyed the final hole.

The most iconic U.S. Open at Winged Foot was staged in 1974, when Hale Irwin won with a score of seven-over par. No major has had a higher winning score in relation to par since. The devastatingly tough course conditions at the event, dubbed the "Massacre at Winged Foot", led to a famous quote from then United States Golf Association president Sandy Tatum: "We're not trying to humiliate the best players in the world. We're simply trying to identify them."

FIELD Total number of participants: 144

Former champions: Gary Woodland (2019), Dustin Johnson (2016), Jordan Spieth (2015), Martin Kaymer (2014), Justin Rose (2013), Webb Simpson (2012), Rory McIlroy (2011), Graeme McDowell (2010), Lucas Glover (2009), Tiger Woods (2000, 2002, 2008) Amateurs: John Augenstein (U.S.), Ricky Castillo (U.S.), Cole Hammer (U.S.), Takumi Kanaya (Japan), Lukas Michel (Australia), Andy Ogletree (U.S.), John Pak (U.S.), Eduard Rousaud (Spain), Sandy Scott (Scotland), James Sugrue (Ireland), Preston Summerhays (U.S.), Davis Thompson (U.S.), Yu Chun-an(Taiwan)

Withdrawals due to COVID-19: Scottie Scheffler (U.S.), Sam Horsfield (Britain) RECORDS

Most wins: 4 - Willie Anderson (Britain), Bobby Jones (U.S.), Ben Hogan (U.S.) and Jack Nicklaus (U.S.) Youngest winner: John J. McDermott (U.S.) at 19 years, 10 months, 14 days in 1911

Oldest winner: Hale Irwin (U.S.) at 45 years and 15 days 1990 Largest win margin: Tiger Woods (U.S.), 15 strokes, 2000

Biggest comeback in final round: Arnold Palmer (U.S.) came back from seven strokes off the lead in the final round to win the title in 1960 (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Biden appeals to critical Latino voters on Florida campaign swing

Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday made his first campaign visit of the year to Florida, where opinion polls show a tight race against President Donald Trump amid signs of lagging support for Biden among the battleground states crucial Hispanic ...

Baseball-MLB moves World Series into neutral-site bubble

The World Series will be played in a neutral-site bubble with teams moving into the Texas Rangers new home in Arlington, Texas to avoid potential disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Major League Baseball on Tuesday. It marks the fi...

Amma canteens running successfully amid COVID-19 pandemic: AIADMK MLA

VPB Paramasivam, AIADMK MLA from Tamil Nadus Vedasandur constituency on Tuesday said that Amma canteens in the state were running successfully amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The travel of farmers in the state were not disturbed at all ...

U.N. chief to appoint special envoy to broker peace in Libya

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a special envoy to broker peace in Libya, although Russia and China abstained from voting on the resolution that also extended the U.N. mission in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020