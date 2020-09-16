Left Menu
Development News Edition

Houck wins debut as Red Sox shut out Marlins

In the first inning, Munoz threw out Corey Dickerson trying to stretch a leadoff single into a double, and then in the eighth, he robbed speedy rookie Jazz Chisholm of what might have been a leadoff extra-base hit, crashing into the left field wall to make the catch. Boston also got outstanding defense from third baseman Rafael Devers, who ended Miami's seventh and eighth innings by robbing Miguel Rojas and Starling Marte of what appeared to be sure hits.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 07:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 07:51 IST
Houck wins debut as Red Sox shut out Marlins

Tanner Houck, making his major league debut, pitched five scoreless innings and left fielder Yairo Munoz made a pair of stellar defensive plays Tuesday night as the Boston Red Sox held on to defeat the host Miami Marlins, 2-0. In the first inning, Munoz threw out Corey Dickerson trying to stretch a leadoff single into a double, and then in the eighth, he robbed speedy rookie Jazz Chisholm of what might have been a leadoff extra-base hit, crashing into the left field wall to make the catch.

Boston also got outstanding defense from third baseman Rafael Devers, who ended Miami's seventh and eighth innings by robbing Miguel Rojas and Starling Marte of what appeared to be sure hits. A fifth-inning double by Jackie Bradley Jr. snapped a scoreless tie and eventually made Houck the winning pitcher in his debut. Bradley has at least one hit in 23 of his past 27 games.

Houck (1-0) allowed five baserunners -- two singles and three walks -- while striking out seven. The 24th overall selection in the 2017 draft, Houck is a former University of Missouri standout and the 15th starting pitcher used by the Red Sox this season. Boston got scoreless set-up relief pitching from Dylan Covey (two innings) and Ryan Brasier (one inning), with Matt Barnes earning his seventh save with a scoreless ninth.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara (2-2) took the loss, allowing five hits, two walks and one run in six innings. An All-Star last year, Alcantara struck out five Boston batters. The Marlins, who had their three-game win streak snapped, have the worst home record in the majors at 7-12. Even so, they sit in playoff position - second place in the National League East.

Marlins rookie second baseman Isan Diaz was in the original starting lineup but was scratched due to a groin injury. He was later placed on the 60-day injured list, effectively ending his season. Boston remains last in the American League East despite a second consecutive victory.

Boston opened the scoring in the sixth. Xander Bogaerts singled, and Christian Vazquez battled to draw a seven-pitch, two-out walk. Bradley then stroked an opposite-field RBI double to left. Devers pulled a double off the wall in right to lead off the eighth. He went to third when reliever James Hoyt's pickoff attempt sailed into center field, and then scored when Vazquez fought off a low slider, golfing it into center.

With two outs in the ninth, Brian Anderson hit a double off the wall in right, but he was stranded when Garrett Cooper struck out on a pitch in the dirt. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

White Sox down Twins, extend AL Central lead

Rookie right-hander Dane Dunning pitched seven strong innings and Tim Anderson and James McCann both hit home runs Tuesday as the host Chicago White Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins 6-2 to extend their lead in the American League Central. A...

All you need to know about the cheaper Apple Watch SE

Apple has launched a new affordable watch, the Apple Watch SE, that combines a modern design with powerful essential features for the health and safety of users. It brings Apple Watch Series 6 features like the accelerometer, gyroscope, and...

Climate change: Record northern heat, fuels concerns over US wildfire destruction

The northern hemisphere experienced its warmest August ever, the World Meteorological Organization WMO said on Tuesday, amid searing conditions that have contributed to devastating wildfires on the west coast of the United States.The northe...

Biden holds lead over Trump among Indian American voters: Survey

By Reena Bhardwaj Sixty-six percent of Indian Americans currently favour Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential election as compared to only 28 per cent who prefer President Donald Trump, according to a survey...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020