Tigers cool off red-hot Royals with shutout

Miguel Cabrera and Willi Castro homered and four Detroit pitchers combined on a shutout as the host Tigers snapped the Kansas City Royals' six-game winning streak, 6-0, on Tuesday. Cabrera reached base five times for Detroit (21-26) and Castro had three hits and scored two runs. Jeimer Candelario also supplied three hits and scored twice, while Jorge Bonifacio drove in two runs. Niko Goodrum chipped in two hits while scoring and knocking in a run.

Matthew Boyd (2-6) pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up two hits and walking four while striking out five. Kansas City's scheduled starter, Danny Duffy, was benched after missing the team flight. Replacement Jakob Junis (0-2) allowed five runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings as the Tigers scored five of their six runs during the first three innings.

Whit Merrifield and Salvador Perez had two hits apiece for the Royals (20-29). Kansas City, which began a five-game road trip, defeated opponents by a combined score of 44-14 during the winning streak but left 10 men on base while getting blanked. The Royals threatened in the first inning but Merrifield was thrown out trying to score from third on a groundout.

Detroit scored three two-out runs in the bottom of the inning. There were runners on the corners when Goodrum, just activated off the injured list, ripped a single to left. He reached second on the relay throw to third. Bonifacio then drilled a single to center to knock in Candelario and Goodrum. Kansas City stranded runners in scoring position in the third. Cabrera extended the Tigers' lead to 4-0 with his solo shot to right field. They added another run later in the inning on Austin Romine's bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the fifth but Tyler Zuber struck out the next three batters to escape the jam. Castro made it 6-0 in the sixth with his solo homer to left-center.

Kansas City stranded two more runners with Jose Cisnero pitching in the seventh. --Field Level Media