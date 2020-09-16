Bayern's Coman in isolation after coronavirus contact
Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman is in isolation at home ahead of the new Bundesliga season after he had contact with a person infected with the coronavirus, the Champions League-winning club said.PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-09-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 09:55 IST
Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman is in isolation at home ahead of the new Bundesliga season after he had contact with a person infected with the coronavirus, the Champions League-winning club said. Bayern didn't say how long the France winger would need to spend in quarantine, or whether he's available to play Schalke on Friday in the German champion's first league game of the new season.
Bayern said Coman tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday. "Coman will keep himself fit at home with remote virtual training sessions," the club said.
Coman scored the only goal of the game when Bayern beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions League final last month.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kingsley Coman
- Bayern Munich
- Bundesliga
- Champions League
- France
- Schalke
ALSO READ
Bundesliga to keep 5 substitutions for new season
Bayern Munich's U23 player tests positive for COVID-19
Alvaro Odriozola returns to Real Madrid after completion of loan spell with Bayern Munich
Philippe Coutinho returns to Barcelona after his loan spell with Bayern Munich ends
Bayern Munich offers free virus tests to fans